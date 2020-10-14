Axcient Unveils D2C to Protect Remote Workers

MSPs have a single product for backup and disaster recovery on premises, cloud, and work-from-home environments

With many employees expected to continue working from home even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Axcient is introducing new backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software that will enable MSPs to protect end client systems in myriad environments using a single solution.

The Lowdown: The Denver-based company, which provides availability software for MSPs, this week unveiled Direct to Cloud (D2C), which managed service providers can use to address a broad range of customer requirements in hybrid situations that span on-premises, cloud, and remote work scenarios.

The Details: D2C is part of Axcient’s x360Recover solution, which now offers no-hardware or direct-to-cloud BDR for cloud backup instant cloud virtualization as well as hardware BDR for customers looking for instant local recovery and virtualization and image-based endpoint backup to the cloud for remote workstations.



With D2C, MSPs can deploy x360Recover using no hardware, Axcient’s hardware, or their own hardware. MSPs also can use Axcient data centers or their own data centers – or both – for cloud backup. D2C features include:



>15-minute recovery point objective (RPO) using chain-free and one-hour recovery time objective (RTO).

>Instant cloud virtualization for BDR and endpoint backup.

>Axcient AirGap safety archive to recover from a ransomware attack.

>Axcient x360 portal for support, training, billing, and marketing.

Local file and folder recovery for Axcient D2C, a capability that is coming soon.



MSPs can sign up for Axcient D2C or start a free trial here.

The Impact: The sudden shift to a working-from-home business model added another layer of security complexity to enterprises already struggling to protect data and corporate networks in an increasingly decentralized business model that includes the cloud and the edge. As more companies plan to let more employees telework even after the public health crisis passes, MSPs will need tools to secure and protect such a remote workforce.

Background: Axcient has put a focus on such challenges over the past several months. In April, as the coronavirus outbreak spread and businesses began to temporarily shut their doors and send workers home, the company added capabilities to its Anchor secure file-sharing software and CloudFinder backup solution.

The Buzz: “The way we work will never be the same again because companies and employees are embracing the ‘work from anywhere’ model, necessitating a shift in business operations and security,” Axcient CEO David Bennett said. “To help our partners protect everything for clients working remotely, we created Axcient D2C. Direct to Cloud backup is the last line of defense against phishing and ransomware using a layered security best practice. Axcient D2C helps realize our vision to cure data loss and reduce MSP total cost of managed services.”



“As an existing Axcient x360Recover (Replibit) partner, we’re excited about the new Direct to Cloud functionality,” said Rick Porter, president at Cinch IT. “We can now offer no-hardware BDR and remote worker endpoint backup in addition to our traditional BDR offering. Our ability to standardize on the Axcient x360 platform for BDR, no-hardware BDR, endpoint backup, and SaaS protection for Microsoft 365 and G Suite really simplifies life for our techs and our support teams. As we onboard new clients, right away we can remotely install Axcient D2C and start the seeding process, and then always deploy a local appliance later if required. It’s a game changer.”