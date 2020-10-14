Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Axcient Unveils D2C to Protect Remote Workers

October 14, 2020

MSPs have a single product for backup and disaster recovery on premises, cloud, and work-from-home environments

By Jeffrey Burt

With many employees expected to continue working from home even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Axcient is introducing new backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software that will enable MSPs to protect end client systems in myriad environments using a single solution.