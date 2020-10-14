Red Hat Integrating Ansible, OpenShift Platforms

Move will streamline workflows between traditional on-premises and cloud infrastructures

Red Hat is integrating its Ansible automation solution with its OpenShift Kubernetes container platform to enable organizations and channel partners to more easily automate tasks between traditional on-premises and emerging cloud-native infrastructures.

The Lowdown: The move this week by Red Hat to integrate Ansible Automation Platform and Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is designed to streamline workflows and drive application modernization efforts at a time when the IT environment stretches from core data centers through multiple clouds and out to the edge.

The Details: The integration between the two solutions, which is scheduled for a technology preview in the next few weeks, will smooth the handoffs of jobs between traditional and cloud-native technologies, such as cloud infrastructures, containers, and virtual machines (VMs). Advanced Cluster Management addresses cloud-native management and monitoring and can be a control plane across OpenShift clusters to put Ansible Automation Platform capabilities in play when application-level or traditional IT workflows are needed.



Those capabilities include deploying system updates, configuring load balancers, and scaling server resources. This will create a single workflow for managing hybrid cloud environments and address enterprise and channel demands for the IT they need now and what they will need in the future as their digital transformation efforts expand.



OpenShift’s Kubernetes Operator foundation also helps drive automation in hybrid cloud environments to make it easier to run applications at scale across OpenShift deployments. Combined with a Resource Operator for Advanced Cluster Management, the integrated technology can leverage Ansible Automation Platform to run jobs more efficiently outside of a Kubernetes cluster.

The Impact: Enterprises for the past several years have been migrating more data and workloads to the cloud and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the effort. According to Flexera’s annual cloud report – which was released in February, just as the coronavirus outbreak was making its way across the globe – 93% of survey respondents said they had a multicloud strategy in place, while 87% said they had a hybrid cloud plan.



IDC analysts are forecasting that spending on digital transformation efforts of business practices, products, and organizations will growing an average of 17.1% a year through 2023, when it will hit $2.3 trillion.

Background: Red Hat became a key part of IBM’s larger focus on hybrid clouds when Big Blue bought the open-source software giant last year for $34 billion. That focus was amplified earlier this month when IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced that the company will spin off its massive managed infrastructure services business next year to put more effort and resources behind is hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) strategies.

The Buzz: “By integrating Red Hat OpenShift with Ansible Automation Platform, enterprises can leverage Ansible for infrastructure management and application deployment,” said Joe Fitzgerald, vice president of management for Red Hat. “We believe Ansible has become a de facto automation standard, and Red Hat provides a tremendous amount of ready-to-use Ansible automation that spans domains and is curated, certified and supported.”



“Interest in consistent cross-cloud management and visibility is rapidly increasing as enterprises move more workloads into hybrid and multicloud infrastructure platforms, including both VM and container-based environments,” said Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president for cloud management at IDC. “A significant majority of enterprise cloud infrastructure management decision makers report that it is very important to have management tools and capabilities that span across multiple cloud environments, including public, private, hosted and edge locations.4 The addition of automation functionalities helps further extend effective management across the hybrid cloud.”