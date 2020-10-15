Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Datto Sets IPO Target at More Than $500 Million

October 15, 2020

Sees an expanded role for MSPs with SMBs when the COVID-19 pandemic passes

By Jeffrey Burt

Datto, which makes cloud-based technology that MSPs can sell to SMBs, is planning to raise $561 million when it goes public next week, the 13-year-old company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).