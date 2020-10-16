Absolute Software Targets Resellers, MSPs with Partner Program

Endpoint protection solution vendor offers marketing, training resources to broad range of channel players

Absolute Software, which sells endpoint protection and data risk management solutions, is launching a partner program aimed at a range of channel players.

The Lowdown: The Absolute Partner Program, announced this week, will deliver a lineup of enhanced resources, training, support, and benefits to resellers, distributors, MSPs, and systems integrators.

The Details: The features of the program include a tiered structure, an improved deal registration program, access to tools for building return on investment (ROI), marketing resources, and market-development funds (MDFs), with eligibility based on the partner’s level in the program.



It also includes education tools, updates, and support to help sales and technical professionals meet revenue targets and drive strategy. The training can be accessed online, with self-paced materials and access to the Canadian vendor’s Learning Hub, webcasts, and similar tools in the Partner Center. Partners can see an array of benefits, including:



>Frictionless sales motion: The program can complement and expand existing security solutions to help partners drive effectiveness and ROI.

>Embedded solution: Absolute’s security offering already is embedded in the firmware of more than 500 million endpoints.

>Recurring revenue: Partners can see ongoing revenue streams through subscription licenses that include upsell options.

>Incremental margin: Channel players can add margin to laptop and desktop PC sales by including Absolute’s solutions in the systems.

>Customer retention: The use of offerings like Absolute’s Application Persistence service to ensure compliance can help drive retention rates.

The Impact: The swift transition to work-from-home business models and distance learning efforts driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled demand for notebooks and other PCs and the need for greater security of these remote workforce environments. IDC reported this week that global shipments of PCs jumped 14.6% year-over-year, to 81.3 million units, a trend that was echoed in similar reports from analyst firms like Gartner and Canalys.

Background: Absolute, which has 13,000 customers, was founded in 1993 with the aim of protecting PCs regardless of where they are located. The company, which went public in 2000, has since seen its fortunes grow, with revenue in fiscal year 2020 growing to $104.7 million, up from $98.9 million the year before. That growth is expected to continue with demand for security spending expected to reach $190 billion by 2023, with $56 billion of that being for endpoint protection. Absolute puts its market opportunity at $7.5 billion.

The Buzz: “We have a long-standing history with over 25 PC original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners – including Dell, Lenovo, HP, Microsoft, and Panasonic, and our Persistence technology is already embedded in the firmware of over half a billion devices globally,” said Mark Grace, senior vice president of worldwide OEM, channel and business Development at Absolute. “This new program not only allows us to engage more deeply with the strategic resellers that our OEMs sell through, but enables other resellers and partners to ramp quickly and reduce time-to-revenue. It also provides a framework for offering additional training and selling tools to help increase their attach-rate of Absolute’s endpoint resilience solutions.”