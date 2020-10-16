Intelisys Partners Can Now Rate and Review Suppliers

Communications services distributor’s Partner Reviews lets MSPs, VARs, and others give feedback about experiences

Intelisys is giving channel partners an online place to review, rate, and share with each other their experiences dealing with suppliers.

The Lowdown: At its virtual Channel Connect event this year, the master agent and supplier of communications services this week launched Partner Reviews, an idea driven by feedback from its channel partners.

The Details: The online community space dovetails with the growing popularity of online reviews that are used by both consumers and businesses to help make buying decisions. Intelisys’ partners can access Partner Reviews through the MyIntelisys partner enablement site and offer feedback on suppliers and share other knowledge with other channel players.



Partners can use that information to learn how suppliers rank in a range of categories, from how easy they are to do business with to their rules of engagement. The reviews support sale and suppliers, offering verified, relevant, and timely feedback. Participation is voluntary and almost 40% of Intelisys suppliers have joined.



The addition of Partner Reviews also brought with it a user interface enhancement to the MyIntelisys Supplier Portfolio, which now offers new options for sorting supplier in the portfolio by technology, category, and rating. Intelisys partners can now see how suppliers compare to each other and can access peer reviews and supplier responses.

Background: Greenville, South Carolina-based Intelisys, founded in 1994, sells voice, data, and cloud services through a range of partners, including IT solutions providers, MSPs, VARs, and systems integrators. It has contracts with more than 160 telecommunications carriers, cloud services providers, and technology partners.

The Buzz: “Partner Reviews is the next evolution in industry-leading sales tools, empowering partners to leverage the deep expertise and knowledge of our partner community,” Intelisys President Mark Morgan. “Intelisys is much more than a master agent. MyIntelisys is the platform for back office support, digital transformation, sales tools, and business enablement. As we reimagine the new next together, we are excited to provide innovative new tools and services to support our Sales Partners.”



“Partner Reviews opens an innovative new communication channel for the Intelisys community. We finally have the ability to rate and review Suppliers and share information on our successes and challenges,” said John Bogaty, Intelisys sales partner and President of PNT. “With Partner Reviews, my team can quickly research suppliers and make smarter decisions on the right-fit solutions for customers.”