Acronis Global Cyber Summit Kicks Off
October 19, 2020
Features channel leaders Larry Walsh, Richard Tubb, Dave Sobel, and more
The Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 is running from Monday, Oct. 19, to Wednesday, Oct. 21, connecting the largest community of cyberprotection professionals in the world at a single event and bringing together thousands of cybersecurity pros, developers, sysadmins, and service providers to network, learn, and grow together.
At this year’s completely free virtual summit, registered attendees will have the opportunity to design their own conference experience to gain the insights, advice, and opportunities they’re looking for.
Once you’re registered, you have the option to build your own agenda. Select from more than 60 interactive sessions, workshops, networking lounges, special events, and inspiring keynotes in four distinct conference tracks – all led by innovators and thought leaders ready to offer their advice and answer your questions.
Topics for these sessions include everything from technical training and certification courses to cybersecurity trend analysis, workshops on marketing, and pricing best practices and panels designed to help service providers optimize their business operations. Plus, with the event’s flexible virtual platform, you can access all of the strategies and solutions unveiled at the 2020 Summit from any device, anywhere, all for free.
Want to join your peers from around the world, learn about the latest tech and techniques in the cyberprotection community, and equip your team with the knowledge needed to overcome modern IT challenges? The Acronis Global Cyber Summit is just what you’re looking for.
Visit the Acronis Global Cyber Summit page to reserve your seat.
