ClearScale Unveils New Managed Services for AWS

Company will monitor health, security, and performance of clients’ cloud environments

Cloud systems integrator ClearScale is rolling out a new managed services offering that delivers to end clients on-demand monitoring, remediation, and infrastructure management on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Lowdown: ClearScale Managed Services, formerly known as CloudNoc, enables enterprise to leverage the San Francisco-based company’s experts to manage their AWS environments.

The Details: Organizations can choose from among a range of tiers that offer continuous alerting, monitoring, and support services for their AWS operations and guaranteed rapid response times for critical issues are available.



Benefits of the managed services offering, which was announced Monday, includes:



>Problem mitigation: ClearScale will continuously monitor a customer’s infrastructure, applications, and dependent services and automatically issue alerts when problems are detected, which will accelerate remediation and improve availability and uptime.

>Health checks: The managed service creates regular reports on the health and security of the IT infrastructure by monitoring the metrics of the systems to ensure speed and performance.

>Reduced IT costs: ClearScale will monitor AWS charges and help in managing or reducing costs in the cloud environment.

>Expert help: The vendor offers AWS-certified engineers who can help with infrastructure maintenance, performance tuning, and application-related analysis for companies that don’t have their own in-house AWS expertise.

The Impact: Even before the coronavirus outbreak, organizations were steadily migrating workloads and data to the cloud as part of a larger digital transformation efforts. The pandemic has only accelerated those efforts, putting a greater emphasis on MSPs that can help them. The MSPAlliance noted that MSPs were busy at the beginning of the pandemic and then stabilized their businesses during the second quarter. However, business again has boomed in third and now fourth quarters as companies and countries continue to reopen.

Background: ClearScale, founded in 2011, is an AWS Premiere Consulting Partner with 10 AWS competencies – including in workloads, education, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), more than 100 AWS certifications, and more than 850 cloud projects. It designs, builds, integrates, and manages infrastructures and applications running on AWS, which is the world’s largest public cloud provider, with almost 33% of the market, according to Synergy Research Group.

The Buzz: “ClearScale Managed Services eliminates the burden of managing cloud operations,” ClearScale CEO Pavel Pragin said. “Instead, our customers can focus on what they do best – providing great products and services to their clients. Our expert staff of AWS-certified engineers is available 24×7 to provide timely support and guidance and ensure that their cloud environments are monitored, secure, and optimized with the latest AWS services.”



“ClearScale Managed Services gives our executive team peace of mind to know that people are always monitoring our systems to ensure the highest levels of uptime and business continuity,” said Richard Walker, CEO of Quik. “We have come to rely upon ClearScale to keep our systems running, our teams notified of any events, and to optimize our systems over time. The ClearScale team is very responsive and always courteous and has proven to be an excellent partner.”