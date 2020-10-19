Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

ClearScale Unveils New Managed Services for AWS

October 19, 2020

Company will monitor health, security, and performance of clients’ cloud environments

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud systems integrator ClearScale is rolling out a new managed services offering that delivers to end clients on-demand monitoring, remediation, and infrastructure management on Amazon Web Services (AWS).