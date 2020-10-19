Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Konica Minolta Rolls Out Managed Services Packages

October 19, 2020

Latest Application-as-a-Service offerings put focus on print, document management

By Jeffrey Burt

Konica Minolta Business Solutions is targeting print and document management, faxing, and healthcare with is latest managed application services packages.