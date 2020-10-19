Konica Minolta Rolls Out Managed Services Packages

Latest Application-as-a-Service offerings put focus on print, document management

Konica Minolta Business Solutions is targeting print and document management, faxing, and healthcare with is latest managed application services packages.

The Lowdown: The new offerings from the Ramsey, New Jersey-based company are designed to lift the burden of managing and monitoring their environments from end customers that already are dealing with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including remote workforces and accelerated digital transformation initiatives.

The Details: The newest Applications-as-a-Service packages, announced this month, are scalable and fully managed solutions that are enabled by Core and Smart, the latest additions to the Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub, an enterprise IT solution launched in 2017 that unifies an organization’s technology on a single centralized platform.



Workplace Hub Core offers businesses of all sizes a rack-based processing platform using best-in-breed hardware and software and a suite of managed IT services and support. Workplace Hub Smart offers the same capabilities along with Konica Minolta’s bizhub iSeries multifunction printers.



The new packages include:



>Document management: Delivering process automation for storing and retrieving documents, content, emails, and data.

>Print management: Enabling businesses to manage, analyze, and optimize print, copy, fax, and scan output while delivering document security to ensure compliance with government regulations.

>Single sign-on: Offering print management with SSO to improve workflows.

>Network faxing: Providing flexible and configurable faxing wit integration and automation capabilities.

>Healthcare bundles: Securing protected health information from electronic health record (EHR) backend systems.

The Impact: Enterprises are increasing relying on managed cloud services to adapt to new pandemic-driven business models, particularly the sudden shift to employees working from home, a trend that is expected to continue to some degree even after the public health crisis lifts.

The Buzz: “We’re extremely pleased to be able to launch these new packages and further expand the Workplace Hub offering to our customers. As digital transformation becomes ever more important as businesses adapt to new external forces, it was important for us to broaden the number of application services and packages to create an even more customizable suite,” said Kevin Kern, senior vice president of digital transformation and emerging technologies at Konica Minolta. “With Core and Smart, we combine hardware, solution software, professional services, managed services, and administrator support to deliver a service that is always on, always available, and hassle-free for one monthly fee.”