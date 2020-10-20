Axcient Raids Webroot, Carbonite for New Sales Leadership

CHARLES TOMEO, AXCIENT’S NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Software provider for MSPs taps four executives from the cybersecurity organizations to drive channel growth and enablement

Axcient is scooping four executives from cybersecurity solutions providers Webroot and Carbonite – and their owner OpenText – to build the foundation of its own new leadership team.

The Lowdown: Axcient on Tuesday announced that the new appointees will be key in helping the Denver-based company, which makes business availability software used by MSPs, expand its channel ecosystem and the resources it offers partners.

The Details: The new Axcient executives had come together over the past couple of years as cybersecurity firm Webroot was bought by Carbonite for $618.5 million in March 2019 and then Carbonite was acquired by OpenText in December for about $1.45 billion.



The new appointees are:



>Charles Tomeo, who is now Axcient’s chief revenue officer. He began with Webroot in 2005 as a senior systems engineer and left after serving as vice president of worldwide channel and technical sales for three years and then vice president of worldwide business sales for more than four years. He announced his departure in a post on LinkedIn.

>Tim Sheahan is now Axcient’s vice president of U.S. sales. He came to Webroot in 2004 and spent the last 13-plus years as director of sales for North America.

>Jim D’Espinosa was most recently manager of strategic alliances and channel for Webroot and Carbonite and now is Axcient’s director of OEM and licensing.

>Phillip Seigenfeld spent more than 16 years with Webroot, including the last almost five years as manager of channel and MSP sales in North America. He is now Axcient’s director of partnerships.



All four executives joined Axcient this week.

Background: Axcient is a 14-year-old company that offers MSPs a range of tools that make up the x360 platform to ensure their end clients can keep their businesses running and can protect their data and employees. Their offerings include x360Cloud, a backup solution for Microsoft 365 environments, x360Recover for business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) for MSPs, and x360Sync for syncing files to the cloud and enabling workers to securely share documents.



Axcient in recent months has focused on the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shift to working from home and distance learning, including last week’s unveiling of its Direct to Cloud (D2C) product, a single solution MSPs can use to protect customer systems in cloud, on-premises, and remote-work environments.

The Buzz: “This team of leaders, who together built a global MSP security business, is the right team for the future growth and enablement of Axcient partners,” Axcient CEO David Bennett said. “As we continue to simplify the experience for our partners with our award-winning technology, this team will empower us to scale as an organization, maximize the sales performance, and drive us to succeed.”



“I am excited about the opportunity to lead, develop, and grow the Axcient community,” Tomeo said. “It is an honor to work with this incredible team and build something remarkable together.”