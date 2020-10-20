Security sponsored by Infoblox

CHARLES TOMEO, AXCIENT’S NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Axcient Raids Webroot, Carbonite for New Sales Leadership

October 20, 2020

Software provider for MSPs taps four executives from the cybersecurity organizations to drive channel growth and enablement

By Jeffrey Burt

Axcient is scooping four executives from cybersecurity solutions providers Webroot and Carbonite – and their owner OpenText – to build the foundation of its own new leadership team.