Juniper to Expand AI-Driven Networking Expertise

October 20, 2020

Vendor is buying 128 Technology to create a more intelligent SD-WAN

By Jeffrey Burt

Juniper Networks is adding to the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities it inherited when it bought Mist Systems last year with plans to acquire 128 Technology to drive AI deeper into its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) offerings.