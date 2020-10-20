Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds Adds Azure, Jamf, Orion to Discovery Offering

October 20, 2020

Enterprises and MSPs will be able to consolidate cloud and Apple system data in vendor’s Service Desk solution

By Jeffrey Burt

SolarWinds is expanding the IT assets enterprises and MSPs can discover and manage through their SolarWinds Service Desk with new connections with Microsoft’s Azure public cloud and its own Orion performance monitoring platform.