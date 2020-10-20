SolarWinds Adds Azure, Jamf, Orion to Discovery Offering

Enterprises and MSPs will be able to consolidate cloud and Apple system data in vendor’s Service Desk solution

SolarWinds is expanding the IT assets enterprises and MSPs can discover and manage through their SolarWinds Service Desk with new connections with Microsoft’s Azure public cloud and its own Orion performance monitoring platform.

The Lowdown: In addition, SolarWinds this month also said it is planning to offer Jamf software for managing Apple environments to the lineup of its Discovery offering, which houses agents that enable users to manage hardware and software through Service Desk.

The Details: The Austin, Texas-based company’s Discovery technology brings information into organizations’ and partners’ Service Desks, driving better visibility into data that can help IT administrators more quickly detect issues, reduce risk levels, and decrease IT spending. The new integrations are:



>Microsoft Azure: Increases visibility into cloud assets by incorporating asset information from Azure into the SolarWinds Service Desk.

>Orion Platform: Provides dependency information by automatically detecting, mapping, and importing Orion information into Service Desk.

>Jamf Mobile Device Management (MDM): Will give users visibility into asset data on Apple devices by bringing such information into Service Desk. It will be available later this year.



Along with being able to consolidate this information into a single repository, customers can attach detailed configuration data from Azure, Orion, and Jamf to incidents and problems in Service Desk, which can speed up diagnosing and resolving issues.

The Impact: Organizations have put a premium on being able to manage and monitor hardware and software assets at a time when the IT environment has become more decentralized, a situation heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shift to a highly work-from-home workforce.

The Buzz: “Just this year the role of the IT professional has vastly evolved with growing expectations to deliver exceptional services while reducing budgets and decreasing costs on hardware and software,” said Steve Stover, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds. “These new capabilities focus on supporting service delivery by providing customers with a single source of truth for asset management, which is essential to reducing spend, mitigating risks, staying compliant with software purchases. And by augmenting our existing capabilities of agent-based and network discovery, organizations big and small gain deeper contextual information and a more complete picture of their IT infrastructure.”