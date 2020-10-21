Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Dell Launches Project Apex As-a-Service Initiative

October 21, 2020

As hybrid cloud model continues to grow, vendor will make its entire product portfolio available as a service

By Jeffrey Burt

Dell Technologies is launching an expansive and long-term effort that will eventually lead to its entire portfolio being available to customers and channel partners as a service, a move that dovetails with efforts by other OEMs and public cloud services providers as the line between the cloud and on-premises infrastructures continues to blur.