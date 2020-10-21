Helping MSPs Implement Paperless, Remote Workflows
October 21, 2020
Resource kit allows managed service companies to stay organized, streamline repetitive tasks
We all know that time is money. With efficiency heavily influencing your business’ profitability, you can’t afford to get bogged down with tasks that are trivial and time-consuming. This is why so many businesses are converting to paperless, remote workflows. By using templates for certain repetitive tasks, you can save their billable hours for the work that matters.
To help you get the most out of your client relationships, this Remote Work Resources kit has everything you need. Free to download, this package has ready-to-use templates and checklists to help your clients transition to a paperless, remote workflow.
The resources provided in this kit include:
● Client intake form: Easily intake new clients with this reusable template for you and your client’s shared records.
● WFH security checklist: A checklist with best practices and vital reminders for WFH security as businesses continue to adapt to an off-prem workplace.
● Letter of agency: Detail the stipulations of your services provided and authorization for your client’s records with this reusable form.
● MSP client onboarding checklist: Onboard your clients efficiently and thoroughly with this detailed onboarding checklist.
● MSP client offboarding checklist: Offboarding clients is never easy, but it can at least be organized. Utilize this checklist to make sure you don’t miss a beat.
4 Benefits of Paperless, Remote Workflows
1. Significant time savings
While administrative tasks are vital for the smooth running of a business, the fact of the matter is that very few people actually enjoy doing paperwork. Fortunately, technology has made it possible to spend less time on these mundane and time-consuming tasks while giving us more time for more meaningful work. Say goodbye to all the time wasted from printing, signing, and scanning documents. With these resources, your team will be equipped to create, prepare, and sign documents with even more efficiency and ease.
2. Fewer errors
There’s an increased level of risk when it comes to relying on manual work. Whether because of illegible writing or incomplete forms, there’s a significant opportunity for errors with any paper-based work. By shifting to a paperless workflow, you can ensure you’re minimizing your team’s chances for errors with faster turnaround times.
3. Improved security
Physical documents can be hard to keep track of. It’s easy to misfile something or accidentally destroy a document without anyone noticing. It can also be difficult to monitor the access, printing, and copying of sensitive files. With digital files, you can set-up access rights with advanced security capabilities. Document management software can also allow MSPs to leverage electronic signatures, redact confidential information, create audit trails, and more.
4. Reduced spending
Aside from supporting green initiatives, moving to paperless workflows can also help you with cost savings. By not having to print, mail, or store paper, you may be surprised to see how much money you can save in the long run.
Ready to transform your MSP into a more efficient, productive, and profitable operation? Download a copy of the Remote Work Resources kit today!
