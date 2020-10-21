Channelnomics Original

Technology

Splunk Bulks Up Monitoring Muscle with Observability Suite

October 21, 2020

At .20conf event, Big Data company also acquires two companies, rolls out product enhancements and talks channel growth

By Jeffrey Burt

Big Data management specialist Splunk is pulling together such capabilities as infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log investigation, and incident response under the umbrella of its new Observability Suite.