Splunk Bulks Up Monitoring Muscle with Observability Suite

At .20conf event, Big Data company also acquires two companies, rolls out product enhancements and talks channel growth

Big Data management specialist Splunk is pulling together such capabilities as infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log investigation, and incident response under the umbrella of its new Observability Suite.

The Lowdown: At the Splunk .20conf virtual event this week, the San Francisco-based company also announced the acquisition of application performance monitoring company Plumbr and plans to buy Rigor, a digital experience monitoring firm, both of which will be folded into the Observability Suite.

The Details: The Observability Suite is designed to leverage such technologies as machine learning and NoSample streaming to help IT and DevOps teams improve performance and minimize downtime by collecting and correlating metric, trace, and log data in real time.



In addition to the acquisitions, the company unveiled Log Observer and Real User Monitoring, tools that will be included in the Observability Suite. Log Observer is a cloud-based solution that integrates with cloud and messaging services and provides easy search for rapid log exploration. It also works with Splunk’s Infrastructure Monitoring and Application Monitoring (APM) products.



Real User Monitoring offers the same capabilities found in Splunk APM with OpenTelemetry-based data collection, NoSample data ingestion, real-time streaming, and analytics that leverages artificial intelligence (AI). Both are available in beta now and will be generally available at a later date.



Other announcements include:



>IT operations portfolio enhancements: The company launched Splunk Service Intelligence for SAP solutions, a new version of Splunk IT Service Intelligence, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Add-On and Splunk IT Essentials for improved AIOps and multicloud monitoring.

>Security offerings: Splunk updated Splunk Enterprise Security and Mission Control and rolled our Splunk the Mission Control Plug-In Framework to help organizations’ security teams to better embrace the cloud.

>Updates to Splunk Cloud and Enterprise: The enhancements include Machine Learning Environment for building and using machine learning models and algorithms, the latest version of Data Stream Processor to make it easier to move, access, and process data in multicloud scenarios, and updates to Connected Experiences to bring data insights to a more remote workforce.

>Partner growth: The company’s Partner+ Program has more than 2,000 channel partner organizations worldwide, with more than 6,300 partners registering for the conference. The Splunk Partner Portal saw a 42% jump in new partner user accounts created in the first half of 2020.

The Buzz: “At Splunk, we believe modern application environments and open, cloud-native technologies will help our customers unlock greater business insights,” said Karthik Rau, vice president of observability at Splunk. “The Splunk Observability Suite makes it easier for organizations to accelerate their cloud migration and application modernization initiatives and helps them deliver world-class digital experiences better than ever before.”



“At Yelp, our engineers are responsible for hundreds of different microservices, all aimed at helping people find and connect with great local businesses,” said Chris Gordon, technical lead at Yelp. “Our production observability team collaborates with engineering to improve visibility into the performance of key services and infrastructure. Splunk gives us the tools to empower engineers to monitor their own services as they rapidly ship code, while also providing the observability team centralized control and visibility over usage to ensure we’re using our monitoring resources as efficiently as possible.”



“COVID-19 has accelerated the move to digital technology, but this transformation can add immense complexity without a strategic cloud and partner strategy,” said Bill Hustad, vice president of global GTM partners at Splunk. “Splunk has continued to focus on developing our vast network of partners to help accelerate our customers’ journey to the cloud, making it easier than ever to focus on key business outcomes. Thank you to all of our partners for helping our joint customers unlock insights and better understand their role in The Data Age.”