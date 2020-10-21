Value and Pricing Strategy: Making IT Investments a Positive, Not Negative
October 21, 2020
The tech industry has a habit of defining ROI as savings when it’s really about producing incremental value through experience and outcomes
When I first started working in the technology industry, back when we still used dialup modems to connect to America Online, the most common acronym bandied about by salespeople and marketers was ROI – return on investment.
In the finance world, investments are the means of generating a positive result. In the technology world, ROI somehow became about cost savings. The standard talk track: “If you give me $1 for this piece of technology, I’ll give you $10 in operational savings.”
Security and backup vendor Acronis asked me to present yesterday at its second annual Acronis Global Cyber Summit on whether managed service providers attract the right clients with their pricing strategies.
The general premise: Product and service pricing directly correlates the target customer profile. I designed the talk to stimulate thinking among the attending solution providers on the idea that price-setting attracts the desired customers and discriminates to filter the undesirable sort.
In passing, I shared the ROI anecdote and how I’ve never liked that concept of it equaling cost savings. Technology, I said, regardless of its form-factor, is an enabler. Technology enables businesses and individuals to perform tasks with greater speed and reach. Through technology, businesses can penetrate new markets, reach new customers, and generate incremental revenue. While technology investments can eliminate steps in expensive processes, they more often result in higher productivity and revenue creation levels.
In other words, ROI – like in the finance world – reflects incremental gains, not net savings.
Surprising was the reaction of the MSPs in attendance. One said the concept of ROI not being about cost savings is “revolutionary.”
I would never claim credit for a revolutionary concept. It’s just common sense. The sentiment did get me thinking about why this idea persists.
We, as a society, take technology for granted. Persistent connectivity, cloud-connected infrastructure and applications, and code reshaping the world makes us complacent with the wonders that technology provides that we didn’t have just a generation ago. Technology comes with an expectation of commoditization. Every technology generation gets a little less expensive. Businesses are accustom to spending more on first-generation tech but expect savings as products and services mature. Moreover, they expect replacement technology, the products and services designed to supplant legacy technologies, to have a lower total cost of ownership.
In the managed services world, cost and price are a primary level of sales negotiations. I used to call this the half-life law of managed services, which says the perceived value of a managed service decreases by half for each year of the engagement. If a customer is willing to pay $100 for a managed service, the perceived value will drop to $50 in the second year and $25 in the third year. When it comes time for renewal, the customer expects the same service level for the perceived value.
How do MSPs offset the half-life value challenge? By adding more services. Rather than dropping prices to meet customer expectations, MSPs would add more services to the bundle to restore value. While this approach earns the renewal, it does little to preserve real value. The net result is margin pressure as the new services come with more operational costs that don’t get passed to the customer.
Low prices and steady commoditization are a reflection of legacy thinking. In the new reality, customers equate value to their experiences with technology and the outcomes products and services produce. Customers desire technology that’s easy to use and recognize the benefits. They want products and services that make them feel as though they made the right choices. And they want to work with vendors and solution providers that can help them maximize the output of their technology investments.
Customer experience is more than just buzz or sales-and-marketing lingo. It’s the underpinning of customers’ expectations of their technology suppliers and service providers. Market research finds that 55% of B2B customers will pay more for technology products and services if they provide a better experience. In this context, the experience is the sum of the sales process, the technology quality, and the service and support delivered by the vendor or solution provider, and the eventual output to the business.
Vendors and solution providers are waking to the idea that customer experience is an objective as much as a value proposition. For years, the technology industry paid lipservice to this notion with concepts such as consultative selling methodologies and giving solution providers the moniker of “trusted advisor.” The customer is not just in agreement but demanding better experiences. They know making money costs money, and they’re willing to pay the premium if the value is there.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
