UPDATED: 60+ Free, On-Demand MSP Learning Sessions and Workshops
October 22, 2020
Learning never stops at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit
The Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 connects the largest community of cyberprotection professionals in the world at a single event, bringing together thousands of cybersecurity pros, developers, sysadmins, and service providers to network, learn, and grow together.
This year, the Summit experience extends beyond the live event with registered attendees having access to 60-plus on-demand sessions featuring MSP and cybersecurity leaders including Larry Walsh, Karl W. Palachuk, Sir Julian King, Candid Wüest, and more. This is a perfect chance to get access to key insights, advice, and business opportunities to help your IT channel business excel in 2021 and beyond.
Register on the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 website and gain access to more than 60 interactive sessions, workshops, networking lounges, special events, and inspiring keynotes in four distinct conference tracks – all led by innovators and thought leaders ready to offer their advice and answer your questions.
Topics for these sessions include everything from cybersecurity trend analysis to workshops on marketing and pricing best practices, as well as panels designed to help service providers optimize their business operations. Plus, with everything available to you on-demand, you can access all of the strategies and solutions unveiled at the 2020 Summit from any device – anytime, anywhere – all for free.
Learn about the latest tech and techniques in the cyberprotection community, and equip your team with the knowledge needed to overcome modern IT challenges at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit.
Visit the Acronis Global Cyber Summit page to get started.
This year, the Summit experience extends beyond the live event with registered attendees having access to 60-plus on-demand sessions featuring MSP and cybersecurity leaders including Larry Walsh, Karl W. Palachuk, Sir Julian King, Candid Wüest, and more. This is a perfect chance to get access to key insights, advice, and business opportunities to help your IT channel business excel in 2021 and beyond.
Register on the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020 website and gain access to more than 60 interactive sessions, workshops, networking lounges, special events, and inspiring keynotes in four distinct conference tracks – all led by innovators and thought leaders ready to offer their advice and answer your questions.
Topics for these sessions include everything from cybersecurity trend analysis to workshops on marketing and pricing best practices, as well as panels designed to help service providers optimize their business operations. Plus, with everything available to you on-demand, you can access all of the strategies and solutions unveiled at the 2020 Summit from any device – anytime, anywhere – all for free.
Learn about the latest tech and techniques in the cyberprotection community, and equip your team with the knowledge needed to overcome modern IT challenges at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit.
Visit the Acronis Global Cyber Summit page to get started.