Arctic Wolf Raises $200 Million, Moves Headquarters

October 22, 2020

MDR specialist will invest in developing new solutions and building an SOC in Minnesota

By Jeffrey Burt

Arctic Wolf, which offers security operations and managed detection and response (MDR) services to organizations through its channel partners, raised $200 million in the latest round of funding that pushed its valuation to $1.3 billion.