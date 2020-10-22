‘MSP’ Finally Arrives on Wall Street
October 22, 2020
Datto’s debut on the stock market is putting managed services at the forefront of the mainstream.
The traders and brokers that traverse the urban canyons of lower Manhattan must’ve scratched their heads once or twice when they saw the massive light blue banner unfurl on the New York Stock Exchange announcing the debut of Datto.
Tradition makes these signs commonplace, marking the initial public offering of a company. What made the Datto inauguration somewhat out of place is its tagline and stock ticker symbol, which proudly put the acronym “MSP” front and center.
“We partner with Managed Service Providers to power small and medium business IT around the world,” the secondary banner read.
When the clock struck 9:30 a.m., Datto CEO Tim Weller, founder Austin McChord, and other executive team members rang the bell on the famed trading floor to initiate the day’s session. At 1 p.m., Datto stock started trading at $27 per share, giving the company started in McChord’s basement just 13 years ago a valuation of $4.3 billion.
When the closing bell rang, Datto’s stock hadn’t moved much from its opening price. In a year when 11% of the IPOs are software companies that generated more than $124 billion in stock trades, Datto’s first-day gains are modest – if not disappointing – compared to those of other new arrivals. Take cloud database specialist Snowflake, which saw its stock price double on its first day, or project management vendor Asana, which popped 30% on the day of its IPO.
The first-day gains don’t matter in this case, as the Datto arrival on Wall Street is a huge win for the MSP community.
When Datto announced it was using “MSP” as its stock symbol, some MSPs prodded by minor background chatter bristled. They felt Datto was usurping the value of the managed service providers it supports. They believe Datto is laying claim to the very value proposition they take to market.
The critics’ arguments are understandable, but they’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. Datto did the entire MSP community a favor by making “managed services” the underlying value proposition and message to the Wall Street community.
While many small and midsize MSPs may find this hard to believe, managed services isn’t a widely recognized term or business model in the broader market. Companies large and small use managed services liberally to denote different types of activities and value propositions. In some cases, managed services is nothing more than extended warranty contracts.
A couple of years ago, I was working with a large multinational technology company that was looking for ways to extend its value and enter the managed services segment. The goal was finding ways to generate recurring revenue. The challenge: The company had few products and no experience in what many MSPs would describe as managed services. My solution: Buy Datto.
At the time, Datto had just completed its acquisition of Autotask, giving it a well-rounded managed services portfolio that included backup, professional services automation, and remote monitoring and management. I wrote a five-page memo detailing Datto’s business model, value proposition, and the potential return to my client.
The closing argument: If you buy now, you can get Datto cheap. If you wait, Datto will become too expensive.
The executive team of my client read the memo with great interest. Their first question: “Who’s Datto?”
Over the past couple of years, companies in the managed services segment have done a tremendous job expanding their footprints and market presence. ConnectWise merged with Continuum, Kaseya took in more than $500 million in fresh funding and acquiring more assets, SolarWinds built its MSP division to the point where it could spin out the unit, NinjaRMM grew as a leading alternative, and the list goes on. Yet these companies continue to operate in the shadow of big software and cloud vendors.
The private equity community discovered and found value in the managed services segment. Vista Equity Partners backed Datto. Continuum counts investment powerhouse Thoma Bravo as its chief backer. And Kaseya has the support of Insight Venture Partners and TPG. Datto’s arrival on Wall Street is getting the big investment banks and equity funds to look at managed services’ potential.
Datto may use MSP as its stock ticker, but soon Wall Street will come to recognize the value of managed services as more companies make their way up this fabled cobblestoned street.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
DISCLOSURE: Datto is not a client of 2112 and the author does not have a financial interest in the company.
Tradition makes these signs commonplace, marking the initial public offering of a company. What made the Datto inauguration somewhat out of place is its tagline and stock ticker symbol, which proudly put the acronym “MSP” front and center.
“We partner with Managed Service Providers to power small and medium business IT around the world,” the secondary banner read.
When the clock struck 9:30 a.m., Datto CEO Tim Weller, founder Austin McChord, and other executive team members rang the bell on the famed trading floor to initiate the day’s session. At 1 p.m., Datto stock started trading at $27 per share, giving the company started in McChord’s basement just 13 years ago a valuation of $4.3 billion.
When the closing bell rang, Datto’s stock hadn’t moved much from its opening price. In a year when 11% of the IPOs are software companies that generated more than $124 billion in stock trades, Datto’s first-day gains are modest – if not disappointing – compared to those of other new arrivals. Take cloud database specialist Snowflake, which saw its stock price double on its first day, or project management vendor Asana, which popped 30% on the day of its IPO.
The first-day gains don’t matter in this case, as the Datto arrival on Wall Street is a huge win for the MSP community.
When Datto announced it was using “MSP” as its stock symbol, some MSPs prodded by minor background chatter bristled. They felt Datto was usurping the value of the managed service providers it supports. They believe Datto is laying claim to the very value proposition they take to market.
The critics’ arguments are understandable, but they’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. Datto did the entire MSP community a favor by making “managed services” the underlying value proposition and message to the Wall Street community.
While many small and midsize MSPs may find this hard to believe, managed services isn’t a widely recognized term or business model in the broader market. Companies large and small use managed services liberally to denote different types of activities and value propositions. In some cases, managed services is nothing more than extended warranty contracts.
A couple of years ago, I was working with a large multinational technology company that was looking for ways to extend its value and enter the managed services segment. The goal was finding ways to generate recurring revenue. The challenge: The company had few products and no experience in what many MSPs would describe as managed services. My solution: Buy Datto.
At the time, Datto had just completed its acquisition of Autotask, giving it a well-rounded managed services portfolio that included backup, professional services automation, and remote monitoring and management. I wrote a five-page memo detailing Datto’s business model, value proposition, and the potential return to my client.
The closing argument: If you buy now, you can get Datto cheap. If you wait, Datto will become too expensive.
The executive team of my client read the memo with great interest. Their first question: “Who’s Datto?”
Over the past couple of years, companies in the managed services segment have done a tremendous job expanding their footprints and market presence. ConnectWise merged with Continuum, Kaseya took in more than $500 million in fresh funding and acquiring more assets, SolarWinds built its MSP division to the point where it could spin out the unit, NinjaRMM grew as a leading alternative, and the list goes on. Yet these companies continue to operate in the shadow of big software and cloud vendors.
The private equity community discovered and found value in the managed services segment. Vista Equity Partners backed Datto. Continuum counts investment powerhouse Thoma Bravo as its chief backer. And Kaseya has the support of Insight Venture Partners and TPG. Datto’s arrival on Wall Street is getting the big investment banks and equity funds to look at managed services’ potential.
Datto may use MSP as its stock ticker, but soon Wall Street will come to recognize the value of managed services as more companies make their way up this fabled cobblestoned street.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
DISCLOSURE: Datto is not a client of 2112 and the author does not have a financial interest in the company.