Datto’s executive team rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company’s IPO (photo courtesy of Datto).

‘MSP’ Finally Arrives on Wall Street

October 22, 2020

Datto’s debut on the stock market is putting managed services at the forefront of the mainstream.

By Larry Walsh