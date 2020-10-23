Broadvoice Taps Two for Channel Manager Roles

UCaaS provider hires CenturyLink and Telarus veterans to oversee Mountain West, North East regions

Broadvoice is building out its channel team with two new regional managers, the latest moves this year by the cloud-based communications provider to expand its indirect sales capabilities.

The Lowdown: The hires come amid controversy around the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and Voice-over-IP (VoIP) company for a reported data leak of more than 350 million customer records.

The Details: Robert Sanchez is Broadvoice’s new regional channel manager for the Mountain West area and Joseph Galluzzi assumes the same role for the North East sector.



Sanchez spent more than 13 years with telecommunications company CenturyLink, where he was a channel sales manager in charge of working with 609 agent partners and growing net new sales to add to a revenue based of more than $3 million. With Broadvoice, he will be relied upon for increasing sales.



Galluzzi was a senior partner development manager in the Mid-Atlantic region at telecom services provider Telarus, where he helped grow revenue more than 200% over the last year, according to Broadvoice. Prior to that, he held channel positions with Spectrum Enterprise, EarthLink Business, and One Communications.

The Impact: In the late winter, Broadvoice, a channel-focused company, has brought a number of channel executives, including people to oversee national and regional operations.

Background: Tech researcher and reviewer Comparitech earlier this month reported that databases with the customer records – including caller names, phone numbers, and voice mails – of Los Angeles-based Broadvoice were found on an unprotected Elasticsearch cluster. Broadcom, confirming the data breach, said the data was accidentally exposed Sept. 28 and that it was informed of the exposure Oct. 1. The data was secured the next day.

The Buzz: “As a channel-first organization, Broadvoice continues to expand its partner community, so we’re adding resources and expertise to stay ahead of growing demand,” said Kim McLachlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Broadvoice. “We’re pleased to welcome two veteran telecom sales professionals to the Broadvoice team to provide in-region sales support.”