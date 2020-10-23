Cognizant Makes IIoT Push with Bright Wolf Acquisition

IT outsourcer buying the Azure and AWS partner and its skills in AI, analytics

Professional services firm Cognizant is continuing its buying spree with its intention to acquire Bright Wolf, an expert in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and a partner of Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Lowdown: Bright Wolf will be the eighth company Cognizant has bought this year as it looks to expand its capabilities in such growth areas as the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, software product engineering, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The deal, announced this week, is expected to close by the end of the year. No financial details were released.

The Details: Bright Wolf offers a range of IIoT-focused services to such companies as Caterpillar and ITW Hartness, which makes packaging solutions. The services including design, consulting, development, and digital transformation for organizations in such industries as manufacturing, energy, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture.



It has an expertise focused on asset performance management, predictive maintenance and yield optimization, including:



>Industrial equipment: Connecting manufacturing machinery to create IIoT environments.

>Industrial operations: Automating and modernizing manufacturing, supply chain, and energy operations with analytics, AI, and secure cloud connectivity.

>Enterprise data: Improving performance across machinery in multiple sites and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems through better data visibility and operational insights.

>IIoT deployments: Accelerating IIoT deployments through its Springboard Cloud Services around industrial data, Gearbox Edge Suite for connecting equipment to the cloud, and Gearbox Device Manager for managing fleets at scale.



Once the deal is completed late this year, Bright Wolf will form the foundation of Cognizant latest IoT innovation lab in the Research Triangle area of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Bright Wolf’s home base.

The Impact: IIoT technologies can help businesses make their operations more efficient though such tools as predictive analytics and sensors that can help limit system downtimes and improve inventory and logistics. Grand View Research analysts predict the global IIoT market will grow more than 29% on average through 2025, when it will reach $949.42 billion.

Background: Cognizant most recent acquisitions include 10th Magnitude, which specializes in Microsoft Azure, Tin Roof Software for digital engineering services, New Signature for cloud-native business transformation, and Collaborative Solutions, a Workday services partner.



The $17 billion company in the second quarter saw revenue reach $4 billion, a 3.4% year-over-year drop, with net income reaching $361 million, down from $509 million. The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company continued to feel the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an attack by the Maze ransomware group in the spring.

The Buzz: “Combining Bright Wolf’s experience in production-class IIoT deployments with Cognizant’s expertise in foundational IIoT technologies will increase our clients’ resiliency, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage,” said Malcolm Frank, president of digital business for Cognizant. “Companies are increasingly embracing IIoT and Bright Wolf’s team of senior IIoT architects have delivered the business value others have struggled to achieve. We look forward to this talented team joining Cognizant.”



“IIoT transformation can be a complex, high-stakes undertaking for any business,” Bright Wolf CEO Peter Bourne said. “Bright Wolf has helped leading companies across industries realize their IIoT vision through our zero-waste engineering approach. We help ensure clients make the right investments at the right time and have the ability to scale as dictated by business and market needs. Our unique capabilities, together with Cognizant’s deep vertical industry knowledge, scale, and expertise in predictive analytics, AI, cloud, and IoT, will provide clients with an unparalleled partner on their IIoT journey.”