IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Cognizant Makes IIoT Push with Bright Wolf Acquisition

October 23, 2020

IT outsourcer buying the Azure and AWS partner and its skills in AI, analytics

By Jeffrey Burt

Professional services firm Cognizant is continuing its buying spree with its intention to acquire Bright Wolf, an expert in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and a partner of Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).