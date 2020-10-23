Rackspace Targets IoT with New Services

Offerings rely heavily on technologies and support from AWS

Rackspace Technology is putting a focus on the Internet of Things with new IoT professional services designed to enable enterprises to more quickly develop new products and become more efficient.

The Lowdown: The San Antonio, Texas-based company this week said it’s leveraging the connectivity, storage, and analytics capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers build IoT solutions designed for their needs.

The Details: Rackspace wants organizations to take advantage of the company’s capabilities in custom hardware, firmware, and cloud-native platforms run on AWS. Rackspace’s new IoT services include:



> IoT Accelerator: The five-day assessment is led by a team of IoT experts who evaluate use cases and offer recommendations for pilot solutions, from roadmaps to cost estimates. It’s aimed at organizations new to the IoT.

> IoT Production Solutions: Rackspace will design and develop custom and scalable solutions that use IoT device hardware, platform, and analytics.

> IoT Platform Modernization: The service is aimed at enterprises that have devices in the field and want to re-make their IoT platform to take advantage of cloud-native technologies.

> IoT Rapid Prototyping Board: Customers can quickly create pilot solutions on the first day, giving them an accelerated pathway for production solutions.

> IoT Cloud: The service is built on cloud-native principles and is based on AWS services like IoT Core (lets connected devices interact with cloud applications and other devices), Kinesis (analytics for streaming data), Lambda (serverless computing), API Gateway, and DynamoDB (NoSQL database). By combining it with Rapid Prototyping Board, customers can accelerate solution design, development, and deployment.

Background: An emphasis on IoT is part of Rackspace’s larger strategic multicloud focus made formal in June by CEO Kevin Jones, who joined the cloud MSP a year earlier. Rackspace over the years has evolved from data center hosting company to a multicloud service provider, going from competing with public cloud services providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure to partnering with them.

The Buzz: “With more than 25 billion connected devices expected to be in use by 2021, our customers are under constant pressure to bring solutions to market quickly,” Rackspace CTO Tolga Tarhan said. “Our enhanced IoT services and capabilities enable enterprises to reduce the time and cost associated with piloting new initiatives, free up resources typically allocated to navigating complexities, and ultimately, speed up time to market.”