1Path Puts Focus on Shift Away From 3G Networks

October 26, 2020

MSP is hiring dozens of technicians to help AT&T and others as they phase upgrade security systems to 4G and 5G

By Jeffrey Burt

Technology services provider 1Path is rapidly growing its security system installation and maintenance teams to help security-focused partners like AT&T and Guardian Protection, which are replacing outdated 3G-based security systems in less than two years.