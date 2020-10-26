Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Datto Says Ex-Employee Stole Trade Secrets

October 26, 2020

Company accuses former executive Daniel Moore of taking confidential information with him to rival ConnectWise

By Jeffrey Burt

Datto is suing a former executive for allegedly taking company trade secrets with him when he left the company during the summer and months later went to work for rival ConnectWise.