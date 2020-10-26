Moving Network Performance Forward With BloxOne DDI
October 26, 2020
Infoblox solution provides centralized admin, app optimization, local survivability
This is part 1 of a 2-part series on Infoblox’s BloxOne DDI.
Thanks to exponential growth in cloud deployments, remote work, and emerging technology such as IoT, distributed networks have become the order of the day. At the same time, users need faster response times, greater access to data, and more reliable connections to services and applications.
To address those needs, Infoblox, a provider of DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (IPAM) – DDI – core network services, delivers BloxOne DDI, which allows organizations to manage DDI centrally and cost-efficiently from the cloud.
Here are three benefits and value propositions of BloxOne DDI:
Centralized Admin & Enterprise Integration
With legacy implementations, DNS and DHCP services deployed across distributed locations via a local firewall, router, or server lead to a device-centric approach. That means provisioning, administration, management, and policy control are handled manually, on a per-site basis, leaving room for both errors and inconsistency.
The BloxOne DDI Cloud Service Portal (CSP) is a centralized management solution that’s accessible from anywhere, anytime. It includes integrated templates and automates provisioning to ensure that policies are handled consistently and in a timely fashion across all sites.
In addition, the BloxOne CSP acts as a single pane of glass, integrating visualization and control of all distributed locations. It provides the ability to view IP addresses from multiple Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) grids, along with BloxOne DDI data, in one easy-to-use interface.
Optimization for SaaS & Cloud-Based Applications
Originally designed to serve applications hosted at data center headquarters, DNS backhaul doesn’t work for cloud-based applications.
BloxOne DDI uses a virtual or physical form factor to provide a local presence, vastly improving the end-user experience when connecting to cloud-based applications. BloxOne DDI ensures that users are served by their local Point of Presence (PoP). Also, the solution is locally survivable and isn’t dependent on WAN links to data center headquarters.
Local Survivability for Branch Offices & Remote Locations
When dealing with a DNS/DHCP backhaul architecture, any event that affects the data center link will disrupt dependent activities and locations. BloxOne DDI addresses that problem by providing a local presence via one of two alternatives – a physical DDI appliance or a lightweight virtual one – so remote sites no longer depend on the data center for DNS/DHCP resolution.
The key features of Infoblox DDI:
• Anycast DNS: Multi-DNS resolver support improves load sharing and resiliency, and reduces latency.
• DNS from DHCP: DNS host records are auto-updated with DHCP IP settings across authoritative zones.
• High-availability DHCP instances: Active-active or active-passive DHCP instance pairs ensure core-service reliability.
• IP address & DNS integration: Object details of related IPAM records include DNS server name.
• Role-based access & visibility: Additional manager, operator, and auditor roles offer more granular administrative control.
• Virtual appliance: Consolidated cloud and on-premises DNS, DHCP, and IPAM details are delivered via a single interface. (A physical appliance is available as well.)
BloxOne DDI is available as three per-license packages – Essentials, for entry-level DDI and NIOS Grid Connector (NGC); Business, with core DDI features across distributed environments; and Advanced, for full-function DDI with advanced features. A physical appliance can be purchased separately.
For more on BloxOne DDI, visit the Infoblox website.
Stay tuned for part 2 to find out how BloxOne DDI helped an automotive engineering consulting firm get more agile in the cloud.
