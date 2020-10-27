Advanced Threat Defense Ensures Secure Shift for Education, Businesses
October 27, 2020
Rising demand for scalable, simple security as remote learning, work surge
Partners and enterprises are increasingly adapting to advanced networking and security solutions to secure their networks, applications, and user devices wherever they are. Organizations around the world are coming up with strong demand for scalable, simple, and foundational security, which cloud-based DNS inherently provides, to protect today’s increasingly decentralized corporate network. School districts, in particular, have seen a pressing need for solutions that extend network security to remote users, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of students to learn from home.
The Morgan School District chose BloxOne Threat Defense after searching for a cloud-delivered solution that unified the district’s cybersecurity posture and reduced false positives. BloxOne Threat Defense gives the district a central point for enforcing malware policies for all issued devices regardless of a student’s location.
****************************************************************
Download the case study to learn how Morgan School District takes a cloud-based approach to facilitate secured distance learning.
****************************************************************
Morgan School District went from issuing zero take-home devices to issuing 750 devices in just three days. Since the pandemic, category-based filtering has remained the district’s primary challenge. Data privacy laws require school devices to filter the exact same way no matter where students are using them.
With BloxOne Threat Defense, the network operations team set up web category-based filtering at the DNS level, which is different from other solutions. It’s a more efficient way of preventing a large number of users (such as students in an entire school district) from going to websites not in compliance with the district’s policy. The solution was also more effective and successful at eliminating false positives when it comes to securing the network. Earlier, the Morgan School District IT team used to face false positives 8 to 10 times per day. After implementation, it’s dealt with only one false positive in six months.
Companies large and small are turning to cloud-based networks and services more than ever before, often stitching them onto what used to be a purely on-premises network. As enterprises become more distributed and borderless, they need security to stretch across the entire infrastructure to protect users wherever they are. BloxOne Threat Defense uses cloud-native DNS at the core of the network to simplify and extend security across the hybrid stack.
Cloud-managed DNS security platforms provide a robust, scalable, and secure approach for protecting any enterprise network, no matter the size or the origination of the traffic. Enterprises that embrace these next-generation security best practices will ensure their networks are able to securely scale to meet the needs of their digitally transforming business.
In this environment, one of the best and most cost-effective ways partners can help their customers secure a large-scale tele-workforce is by using DNS as a first line of defense. Every connection to the Internet goes through DNS — those working from home are typically using either public DNS or DNS provided by their Internet service provider, both of which seldom do security enforcement on DNS.
Infoblox recommends using secure DNS services, such as BloxOne™ Threat Defense, that can extend enterprise-level security to teleworking users, their devices, and corporate networks, no matter where they’re located.
BloxOne Threat Defense:
● Uses DNS as the first line of defense to detect and block phishing, exploits, ransomware, and other modern malware by preventing teleworking employees from accessing malicious websites.
● Blocks access to objectionable content restricted by policy.
● Leverages unique patented technology to prevent data from being exfiltrated via DNS and to keep sensitive data secure.
● Monitors for advanced threats, including the rise of lookalike domains.
Infoblox expects BloxOne Threat Defense adoption to continue as organizations around the world invest in securing remote work and learning for the long haul. On top of building faster and scaling costs as needed, going cloud-first allows organizations to quickly and easily extend and secure their networks for users wherever they work or learn.
Srikrupa Srivatsan has 20-plus years of experience in technology in various roles, including software development, product management, and product marketing. Currently, as director of product marketing at Infoblox, she is responsible for messaging, positioning, and bringing to market Infoblox’s security solutions that optimize operations and provide foundational security against known and zero-day threats. She has an MBA from the University of California Haas School of Business and a Computer Science Engineering degree.
