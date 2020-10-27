Channelnomics Original

Partnership

AMD Makes HPC Play with Xilinx Deal

October 27, 2020

Chip maker to buy the FPGA vendor for $35 billion as processor market continues to consolidate

By Jeffrey Burt

AMD is buying programmable chip maker Xilinx in a $35 billion deal that will boost its capabilities in the high-performance computing (HPC) space and further drive an ongoing realignment in the data center processor space