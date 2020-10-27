ITSM Provider Cherwell Launches MSP Program

Company initiative offers enhanced support, new licensing models, and virtual user groups

Cherwell Software, which makes IT service management (ITSM) software, is rolling out a program aimed at MSPs.

The Lowdown: The 16-year-old company, which released the first version of its management software in 2007, announced the launch of the MSP Partner Program at its virtual Clear 2020 conference this month.

The Details: The program is designed to help MSPs better address the changing needs of its customers by embracing intelligent automation capabilities, hybrid cloud services, and ITSM. The new program offers MSPs enhanced support and certification from Cherwell, new licensing models, virtual user groups, and a roadmap for MSP-focused solutions.



The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company offers a solution that is designed for MSPs and simple to configure, which enables managed service providers to more quickly address the needs of their end clients.



Cherwell’s portfolio includes such solutions as Cherwell Core, a no-code platform for ITSM and enterprise service management (ESM) offerings, no-code development that enables users to configure and deploy applications and to build their own software, Cherwell Virtual Agent for natural language and self-service capabilities, and a marketplace for MSPs.

Background: KKR has invested heavily in Cherwell. The private equity firm in 2017 made a $50 million, a figure that was added onto in 2018 with another $172 million. According to ZoomInfo, the company has more than 600 employees and annual revenues of about $130 million.

The Buzz: “MSPs are uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation efforts for their customers – they’re an invaluable resource to the enterprise,” said Gerardo Quinones, vice president of managed service at Cherwell. “Our new MSP Program will enable and empower our ecosystem of partners – providing enhanced support and certification directly from Cherwell, while facilitating networking and collaboration through our Virtual User Groups. We’re excited to launch this program at Clear 2020, deepen our relationship with our MSP partners, and, ultimately, help to drive measurable business outcomes for their customers.”