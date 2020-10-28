Channelnomics Original

Technology

Cisco Extends Reach Deeper Into the Hybrid Cloud

October 28, 2020

Company enhances Intersight platform, rolls out Nexus Dashboard, to address both on-premises and cloud environments

By Jeffrey Burt

Cisco Systems is building out its Intersight systems management platform and consolidating services in its new Nexus Dashboard in a push to elevate its capabilities in the rapidly expanding world of hybrid clouds and multiclouds.