Microsoft Likes a Cloudy Forecast, as Should Partners
October 28, 2020
Cloud computing is bolstering the fortunes of vendors and solution providers despite the headwinds of the ongoing pandemic.
A frequent question I get is what’s happening in the channel under the pandemic’s economic strain. The answer is not far from reach: Clouds and things related to cloud computing bolstered vendors and solution providers’ fortunes.
Evidence of this trend came yesterday as Microsoft, the second-largest player in the cloud computing market and arguably the largest contributor to cloud-attached services, announced stellar second-quarter earnings powered its stratospheric cloud business.
While many hardware and software vendors struggle in the COVID economy, Microsoft continues to gain altitude as cloud revenues climb. In the second quarter, Microsoft’s gross sales topped $37.2 billion – up 12 percent – with a $13.9 billion or 37.3% profit.
Most of Microsoft’s business units are doing well, as demand for everything from operating systems for PCs and gaming software and content rise. The standout, though, is the Azure and Teams businesses. Azure sales increased by 48% over the same period in 2019. Sales of commercial cloud products topped $15.2 billion – up from $11.6 billion in the second quarter last year. And Teams – the collaboration platform that enabled workers and customers to remain connected during the pandemic – grew its user base from 75 million daily users to 115 million.
Contrast the Microsoft news with SAP, which released a gloomy forecast that projected flat revenues for the foreseeable future over the weekend. While SAP is a significant cloud software player, it doesn’t have the product depth or adoption of Microsoft or its other rival, Salesforce. As a result of its outlook, SAP’s valuation dropped by nearly 30%.
Analysts firms see cloud computing growth continuing and accelerating. IDC says that 80% of enterprises next year will have plans in place to accelerate transitions to cloud-centric organizations. Gartner projects that 80% of business workloads will either be cloud-based or in hybrid infrastructures by 2025.
Analysts and pundits aren’t wrong when they say the pandemic is accelerating cloud adoption. But it goes beyond cloud computing to services. When 2112 looks at the economy’s state, a K-shape emerges that reveals haves and have-nots in the channel. The “have-nots” are vendors and partners anchored by legacy hardware, software licenses, and infrastructure products. The “haves” are those who build on selling and supporting services – cloud, collaboration, security, and productivity.
The products produced by vendors like Microsoft are always foundational. The revenue report represents the platform of the addressable market for it and its partners. On top of that $37 billion is a multiple of attached-sales opportunities for partners at every level. While end customers will spend tens of billions with Microsoft for core services, they’ll spend multiples more with partners on advisory, implementation, integration, and ongoing management.
The current cloud growth forecast shows infrastructure and application services growing at rates around 25% annually. Managed cloud services – the administration and support provided by partners – is growing 33% annually.
In 2008, when the financial markets crashed, and the Great Recession began, businesses stopped dabbling and started adopting cloud computing in earnest. In the COVID pandemic, businesses are shedding any remaining inhibitions in favor of agility, connectivity, and flexibility. The cloudy forecast for continued growth in services favors solution providers as much as behemoths like Microsoft.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
Evidence of this trend came yesterday as Microsoft, the second-largest player in the cloud computing market and arguably the largest contributor to cloud-attached services, announced stellar second-quarter earnings powered its stratospheric cloud business.
While many hardware and software vendors struggle in the COVID economy, Microsoft continues to gain altitude as cloud revenues climb. In the second quarter, Microsoft’s gross sales topped $37.2 billion – up 12 percent – with a $13.9 billion or 37.3% profit.
Most of Microsoft’s business units are doing well, as demand for everything from operating systems for PCs and gaming software and content rise. The standout, though, is the Azure and Teams businesses. Azure sales increased by 48% over the same period in 2019. Sales of commercial cloud products topped $15.2 billion – up from $11.6 billion in the second quarter last year. And Teams – the collaboration platform that enabled workers and customers to remain connected during the pandemic – grew its user base from 75 million daily users to 115 million.
Contrast the Microsoft news with SAP, which released a gloomy forecast that projected flat revenues for the foreseeable future over the weekend. While SAP is a significant cloud software player, it doesn’t have the product depth or adoption of Microsoft or its other rival, Salesforce. As a result of its outlook, SAP’s valuation dropped by nearly 30%.
Analysts firms see cloud computing growth continuing and accelerating. IDC says that 80% of enterprises next year will have plans in place to accelerate transitions to cloud-centric organizations. Gartner projects that 80% of business workloads will either be cloud-based or in hybrid infrastructures by 2025.
Analysts and pundits aren’t wrong when they say the pandemic is accelerating cloud adoption. But it goes beyond cloud computing to services. When 2112 looks at the economy’s state, a K-shape emerges that reveals haves and have-nots in the channel. The “have-nots” are vendors and partners anchored by legacy hardware, software licenses, and infrastructure products. The “haves” are those who build on selling and supporting services – cloud, collaboration, security, and productivity.
The products produced by vendors like Microsoft are always foundational. The revenue report represents the platform of the addressable market for it and its partners. On top of that $37 billion is a multiple of attached-sales opportunities for partners at every level. While end customers will spend tens of billions with Microsoft for core services, they’ll spend multiples more with partners on advisory, implementation, integration, and ongoing management.
The current cloud growth forecast shows infrastructure and application services growing at rates around 25% annually. Managed cloud services – the administration and support provided by partners – is growing 33% annually.
In 2008, when the financial markets crashed, and the Great Recession began, businesses stopped dabbling and started adopting cloud computing in earnest. In the COVID pandemic, businesses are shedding any remaining inhibitions in favor of agility, connectivity, and flexibility. The cloudy forecast for continued growth in services favors solution providers as much as behemoths like Microsoft.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]