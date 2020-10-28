Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Security Startup Axis Names Channel Head

October 28, 2020

Ex-Corelight, Tanium veteran Kimber Garrett to lead North American partner efforts

By Jeffrey Burt

Axis Security, a startup that offers a cloud-based secure application access platform, this week named a veteran of such security companies as Corelight and MobileIron to run its channel business.