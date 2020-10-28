Security Startup Axis Names Channel Head

Ex-Corelight, Tanium veteran Kimber Garrett to lead North American partner efforts

Axis Security, a startup that offers a cloud-based secure application access platform, this week named a veteran of such security companies as Corelight and MobileIron to run its channel business.

The Lowdown: The hiring of Kimber Garrett as Axis’ senior director of North American channels comes a month after the 2-year-old San Mateo, California company announced raising $32 million in Series B funding to address growing demand for its technology driven in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Details: Garrett will be responsible for developing the company’s North American partner strategy and created programs aimed at VARs, systems integrators, managed security services providers (MSSPs), and OEM partners.



Axis is a 100% channel company that in April launched its Axis Security Partner Program to help expand the reach of its cloud-native security and analytics platform, an agentless offering that is designed to make it easy and fast for end users to connect even if they’re using unmanaged or third-party devices. Axis envisions it as part of a larger cybersecurity portfolio that partners can leverage in their security offerings.



The onset of the global coronavirus outbreak and the resulting sudden shift to many employees working from home has increased demands for security technologies that offer secure connectivity to company applications and data for large numbers of remote workers that challenge traditional VPNs.



Garrett is tasked with helping partners, including distributors and resellers, to meet the demand.

Background: Garrett has 20 years in the tech industry, with many of those years being on the channel and security sides. Most recently she was channel director for the Western Region at security vendor Corelight and has held similar positions with such companies as Tanium, Trend Micro, and Blue Coast Systems, which was bought by Symantec for $4.7 billion in 2016.

The Buzz: “Joining Axis Security to develop a channel first model is a dream come true for me,” Garrett said. “I am beyond thrilled to represent a company that puts customers first and delivers on its promise with its Application Access solution that securely connects any user from anywhere using any device with a zero trust, continuous, application-layer approach offering superior security protection and backed by an incredible team that works tirelessly for its customers.”



“Our commitment to the channel is unwavering as we continue to invest our resources in top notch talent like Kimber,” said Dan Parkelskin, vice president of sales for Axis Security. “With our partner-friendly Axis Application Access Cloud solution, we are able to offer an amazing opportunity for channel partners with the easiest and fastest path to implementing a zero trust business especially as digital transformation is accelerating.”