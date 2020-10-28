SolarWinds Integrates RMM, EDR

Allows users to monitor and manage endpoint security from a single dashboard

DURHAM, North Carolina – SolarWinds has announced that its Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is now fully integrated with SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), allowing users to configure and manage endpoint security more efficiently while helping mitigate security risk for customers and their businesses.



SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (powered by SentinelOne®) helps defend endpoints against a variety of attacks in real time across the threat lifecycle. It provides SolarWinds partners with the ability to view threat and incident data to provide greater visibility into suspicious activity and advanced attacks from one dashboard. If an attack succeeds and a breach occurs, automated quarantine and rollback (Windows® OS only) help ensure recovery is fast and customer downtime is minimal.



The EDR integration empowers SolarWinds partners to deploy and manage the agent on RMM-managed Windows devices — providing enterprise-ready endpoint protection and security. Partners can access the EDR dashboard, threat management, and policy configuration — without leaving the RMM interface — alongside agent deployment and automated upgrades, so users can get up and running quickly with EDR.



“Our team uses SolarWinds EDR because the advanced AI and forensics provide deep insight into our customer endpoints and next-level protection,” said Bryan Gibson, vice president and lead engineer at PCnet. “The integration of EDR into SolarWinds RMM will greatly simplify our ability to manage, monitor, and protect devices from a single, unified dashboard. We can remediate and roll back a wide spectrum of threats, both known and unknown, and that equals peace of mind for our customers; this integration allows us to deliver that from day one.”



“Our clients take security seriously and are aware of the importance of a layered security offering. In today’s world, it’s not enough to stay current on cyberthreats; you have to stay ahead of them, and antivirus just isn’t going to cut it in this day and age,” said Karlos Barltrop, managing director at Entire IT. “SolarWinds EDR is a next-level product and is the right fit for our clients’ needs. We provide technology solutions for humans, not technology solutions for IT experts. The EDR integration with RMM gives our clients peace of mind and helps us to protect them against security threats behind the scenes, so they can run their business and their clients’ businesses safely and securely.”



“Keeping ahead of cyberthreats requires constant vigilance and fast response. Our partners need security protection beyond traditional antivirus for both their businesses and their customers — especially when workforces are becoming increasingly distributed as work-from-home policies are being adopted across the globe long-term or even permanently in some cases,” said Alex Quilter, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds MSP. “MSPs have to keep users productive while also protecting devices. With integrated EDR and remote monitoring under a single pane of glass, we’re giving them the power and visibility to stay one step ahead of the bad guys so they can help their customers defend against ransomware, zero-day attacks, and the relentless onslaught of shifting online threats.”



