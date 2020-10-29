Reveille Software Turns Its Focus to MSPs

Company adds to a channel program that has catered to resellers, distributors, and tech partners

Reveille Software, which this summer began selling its solutions exclusively through the channel, is now rolling out a program specifically aimed at MSPs.

The Lowdown: The company’s Global Channel Partner Program, launched in July, includes resellers, distributors, and tech partners. The MSP Partner Program, introduced Thursday, is part of the earlier initiative and is designed to give MSPs a turnkey solution that they can bring to their end customers.

The Details: Reveille, which is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, and was founded in 2000, builds software designed to give users more visibility and insights into the unstructured data in enterprise content management (ECM) and enterprise information management (EIM) systems.



Reveille’s MSP Program benefits include:



>Exclusive route to market: Reveille’s platform is now only being sold through the channel, eliminating potential conflicts over pricing and ensuring partner access to vendor resources.

>Faster time to market: MSPs can leverage agentless and cloud-ready remote service delivery, dashboards, and notification integrations to quickly drive new customer implementations.

>Partner margins: The new program includes tiered and region-based discounts.

>ECM expertise: MSPs can take advantage of Reveille’s two decades in the ECM and EIM business.

>Training: Partners can access enablement, training, and education resources as needed in a self-service model.

The Impact: Unstructured data includes real-time streaming video, audio, and image files and can come from such places as sensors and social media posts. IDC is predicting that as much as 80% of will be unstructured by 2025, so getting a handle of such data is important in an increasingly digital world. The need has been heightened this year with the shift to teleworking and the accelerated pace of cloud and digital transformation initiatives driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reveille is looking to participate in an MSP market that it says will grow to $309.4 billion by 2025 and noted that a recent IDG report found that 59% of IT leaders are making cloud and digital transformation projects a priority due in part to the coronavirus outbreak, creating opportunities for MSPs.

Background: Reveille has more than 400 customers worldwide in such areas as financial services, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and engineering. It’s channel program currently includes partners in North America and Europe, though the company plans to expand it geographically in the coming months.

The Buzz: “Managed service providers are always on the lookout for new and innovative turnkey solutions that can help differentiate their portfolio offerings and the ECM market represents a significant growth opportunity that many forward-looking MSP providers are keen to capitalize on,” said Rick Butgereit, Reveille’s chief marketing officer. “We are very excited to bring this new MSP program to market and believe that partners will find this program to be both comprehensive in scope while offering a clear path to profitability.”