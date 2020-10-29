Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Simplicity, Agility at Center of Revamp Cisco Channel Program

October 29, 2020

Tech vendor offers a unified and role-based program that includes a digital partner experience platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Cisco Systems is overhauling its massive channel program to make it simpler, more agile, and based on the multiple roles partners play for their end customers and with the giant tech vendor.