Accenture Buys Enimbos for AWS Cloud Expertise

October 30, 2020

Acquisition adds to global SI’s three-year, $3 billion Cloud First program

By Jeffrey Burt

Accenture is building on its $3 billion cloud initiative with the acquisition of Enimbos, a move that adds to its Amazon Web Services (AWS) expertise and expands its presence in Europe.