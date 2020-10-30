Accenture Buys Enimbos for AWS Cloud Expertise

Acquisition adds to global SI’s three-year, $3 billion Cloud First program

Accenture is building on its $3 billion cloud initiative with the acquisition of Enimbos, a move that adds to its Amazon Web Services (AWS) expertise and expands its presence in Europe.

The Lowdown: The Enimbos deal this week is the latest in a multi-year buying spree as Accenture looks to grow its capabilities in a range of areas, including the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and artificial intelligence (AI). Enimbos marks the fifth acquisition by Accenture this month. No financial details were released.

The Details: The global systems integrator in September announced its Cloud First initiative, in which it will spend $3 billion over three years to help clients become cloud-first businesses and accelerate their digital transformation efforts.



Enimbos, an AWS Premiere Consulting Partner, brings with it more than 130 AWS certifications and working relationships with other public cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Overall, it has more than 260 cloud-related certifications.



Among the services it provides are cloud migration, cloud modernization, standardized multicloud management, and cloud governance and optimization. The company is based Madrid, Spain, and has offices elsewhere in Spain – including Barcelona – and in Lisbon, Portugal.



Enimbos employees will be added to Accenture’s Cloud First organization and its 70,000 employees.

The Impact: Businesses already were moving workloads and data to the cloud, but such efforts have been accelerated this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gartner analysts expected the global public cloud market to grow from $242.7 billion last year to more than $364 billion in 2022.

Background: Accenture generated about $11 billion in cloud revenue during its fiscal year 2019, with its capabilities spanning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) – which is provided through its Intelligent Platform Services – to migration, infrastructure, and application cloud services. The new Cloud First group integrates Accenture’s cloud expertise with a range of other capabilities, including data analytics and design skills.

The Buzz: “The acquisition of Enimbos brings more cloud-native skills and experience to our growing Cloud First organization,” said Karthik Narain, Accenture’s Cloud First lead. “We’ve learned from more than 34,000 cloud projects that a cloud-first strategy begins with creating a holistic cloud journey that influences many aspects of a client’s business, including their applications, infrastructure, talent, and surrounding cloud ecosystem. Cloud-native capabilities are essential to designing next-generation systems that power the innovation that businesses need today at speed and at scale.”



“The addition of Enimbos is a significant step forward in our growth strategy in Spain and Portugal, and in our plans to continue enhancing Accenture’s specialized capabilities with each of the native ecosystem partners in the cloud world, such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft,” said Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia. “Most companies have not completed their digital transformation and urgently need to fast-track their innovation journeys. Cloud is the key enabler to complete their transformation, and COVID-19 has further accelerated this mandate. This accelerated transition will shift companies to about 80% cloud in the next three years, and Accenture can guide them to capture the strongest business outcomes possible.”



“We have always aspired to be a key player in the cloud migration journey for large organizations in Spain and Portugal. Being part of Accenture enhances our value and advisory role for clients, helping them transform their businesses to innovate faster and create differentiated value,” Enimbox founder and CEO Javier de la Cuerda said. “This is our moment to redefine and take a leadership position in enabling such transformation by combining our two organizations’ industry and functional expertise with the power of the cloud.”