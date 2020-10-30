Automotive Engineering Consulting Firm Gets Cloud-Agile

Uses BloxOne DDI to stay secure and efficient on cutting edge

This is part 2 of a 2-part series on Infoblox’s BloxOne DDI.



Cloud adoption among businesses hasn’t yet hit 100%, but it’s getting there. As companies realize the benefits they stand to gain from cloud computing, migration becomes a more attractive option.



Of course, the cloud doesn’t solve all of an organization’s problems, and it can even present challenges of its own.



One company in particular – a Europe-based engineering consultancy that provides software and services around the development, simulation, and testing of powertrain systems in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and construction engines – had realized that cloud computing could help it push the bar on innovation. So it migrated in that direction with applications such as Microsoft Office 365.



The Challenges

This firm, which runs offices around the globe, still had issues to address. For employees accessing business apps at distant cloud entry points, lagging network performance could potentially hinder productivity. The firm also needed scalable business apps, secure remote-employee access to cloud-based apps, and full visibility into the network for IT administrators.



In addition, it needed location-aware services, such as access to Internet pages in the appropriate language for the person reading them. The engineering firm’s IT decision-makers addressed that issue by switching to a distributed network architecture from one based on centralized backhaul, in which individual, office-based white-box routers backhauled traffic to the main office in Europe.



The Solution

Enter Infoblox with BloxOne DDI, which enables cloud-managed DDI, and BloxOne Threat Defense Business Cloud, which protects both data and devices on-premises, in remote and branch offices, and while roaming.



By using a virtual appliance as a VM or as a container, BloxOne DDI provides a local presence, significantly improving the end-user experience when connecting to cloud-based applications. BloxOne DDI ensures that users are served by their local Point of Presence (PoP).



In the engineering firm’s case, DNS requests for internal services – for an engine or a transmission simulator, for example – are forwarded to one of many local data centers over the company’s MPLS private WAN. Its private data centers are in Austria, China, Germany, Japan, and the United States. Meanwhile, DHCP requests are resolved locally, giving each office local survivability.



As for network visibility, BloxOne DDI provides centralized management through a Cloud Service Portal (CSP) that’s accessible from anywhere, anytime. It includes integrated templates and automates provisioning to ensure that policies are handled consistently and in a timely fashion across all sites.



In addition, the BloxOne CSP acts as a single pane of glass, integrating visualization and control of all distributed locations.



With the solutions from Infoblox, the engineering firm doesn’t have to fret over the security of its assets, devices, or intellectual property.



BloxOne Threat Defense Business Cloud, acting as a general resolver in the cloud, allows for location-aware resolution and also protects remote users and traveling employees against malware and data exfiltration. Also, BloxOne Threat Defense Business Cloud aggregates threat intelligence from various sources and automatically informs devices within the security infrastructure ecosystem of possible suspicious activity.



Conclusion

With BloxOne DDI’s centralized cloud-based automation of management, provisioning, and visibility; geo-local resolution of cloud-based apps and services; and local survivability, the engineering firm has remained innovative in the area of powertrain solutions. Also, the company can now take on new tasks in the field of autonomous driving, continue to draw high-caliber talent, and enable a high degree of satisfaction for both its customers and its 9,500-plus employees.