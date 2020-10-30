Water Rescue Underscores Need for Backup

INSET: Dan DiGregorio of Help-Now

SolarWinds partner makes headlines – though not for service portfolio.

In life, anything can go wrong at any given time. Take what happened in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in early August this year, when Doe Run stream swelled into a roiling river after storms and heavy rain hit the area.



On one of the roadways, overrun with water, a car holding a family of five had been set adrift in the current. Four bystanders stood looking on, not sure what to do, one of them dialing 911 to get help. Then, miraculously, a town worker showed up in a backhoe. He carried the witnesses in the bucket of his vehicle through the water to the partially submerged car, where a daring rescue took place.



It’s an exciting story with a happy ending, but you may be wondering what it has to do with MSPs and, more specifically, SolarWinds. Well, two things.



First, one of the rescuers was Dan DiGregorio, business development manager at Help-Now, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based managed service provider and SolarWinds partner. Second, the harrowing tale underscores the importance of backup.



In the human-interest story, backup appears in the form of caring, fast-thinking bystanders who make a brave move to save lives. In this case, DiGregorio and his fellow rescuers just happened to be on the scene; they were “accidental backup,” if you will. But today’s businesses can’t just sit back and hope that someone saves the day if a hacker or a natural disaster threatens the safety of their IT systems and data. They need a solid, well-thought-out backup plan.



That’s why DiGregorio touts the value of IT backup – and SolarWinds’ eponymous backup solution – to customers of Help-Now, which provides managed services, cloud hosting, and IT consulting. The MSP serves organizations in an array of verticals but focuses on the medical industry and municipalities.



SolarWinds Backup allows users to choose the assets and data they want to protect – business documents; Microsoft 365 Exchange, OneDrive, and SharePoint; physical and virtual servers; and workstations – providing an easy-to-use dashboard for backup management.



The solution is sufficiently robust and reliable to handle large applications and machines, features built-in compression and deduplication for fast backup and rapid restore, is purpose-built and includes a private cloud, and offers a low total cost of ownership without hidden costs.



DiGregorio says SolarWinds Backup is key to Help-Now’s go-to-market strategy. “For every single one of our clients, if it’s in their budget, Backup is absolutely a must,” he told SolarWinds in a recent interview. “We don’t even hesitate to add that to the product line immediately when we’re talking to prospects, especially with servers. As you know, nobody’s 100% safe. Backup’s No. 1, education’s No. 2, and then you can put in all the other layers after that.”



The product’s restore feature is particularly valuable, DiGregorio said. “We just had someone who accidentally deleted a file, and we were able to get it back pretty much instantly,” he said.



DiGregorio said if he could change one thing among his customers, it would be to make them think more proactively. “A lot of our clients are very reactive — no matter how much information you give them and how much you express the security risk,” he said. “That’s why over the last four years we’ve included Backup in our managed services.” Too often, clients had called to say they lost files because they were just plugging in a hard drive and moving files to it, and then the drive died, he explained. “This is why they need a real backup, and that’s where we’re definitely kicking butt.”