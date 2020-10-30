Wipro Expands IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice

Uses Big Blue’s Cloud Paks to help clients migrate and run workloads in the cloud

Global IT outsourcer Wipro is expanding its IBM Hybrid Cloud practice by leveraging the tech vendor’s Cloud Paks offerings that run on Red Hat technology.

The Lowdown: The decision comes the same week that Wipro, based in India, said it will work with giant enterprise software maker SAP on cloud-based solutions for the real estate industry.

The Details: Wipro is rolling out two new offerings that are based on IBM Cloud Paks, which are modular solutions that use containerized software that runs on Red Hat’s OpenShift Kubernetes platform. Wipro’s new solutions are designed to run on any cloud environment, including IBM’s public cloud.



The new offerings are:



>BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE): A hybrid cloud management platform that includes an array of technologies designed to help end customers run cloud-native applications from anywhere. It uses IBM’s open hybrid cloud capabilities to support containers, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) initiatives.

>ModernizR: Built with IBM Cloud Pak for Applications, the solution helps organizations move legacy applications to the cloud by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the applications and data and using insights to assess risk and recommend a migration strategy, which automation to help developers re-engineer the application.

The Impact: Hybrid cloud has become a central focus for IBM, which is leveraging its $34 billion acquisition last year of Red Hat to expand its capabilities. IBM has built an open hybrid cloud platform based on the OpenShift platform and last years launched its Cloud Paks effort. IBM earlier this month also said it was spinning off its massive managed infrastructure service business to enable it to focus more on its hybrid cloud and AI work.



Wipro’s expansion of its IBM Hybrid Cloud practice is an example of how channel partners can leverage Big Blue’s hybrid cloud offerings to support client efforts to move more of their operations into the cloud.

Background: Hybrid cloud is quickly becoming the business model for many organizations. A report from Flexera found that 87% of survey respondents had a hybrid cloud strategy in place, and those results came out in February, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the move to the cloud.

The Buzz: “Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialized solutions approach,” Wipro President and COO Bhanumurthy B.M said. “We believe the future will be driven by hybrid cloud, hence the expansion of IBM Hybrid cloud practice is intrinsic to our strategy. It will strengthen our relationship with IBM and help accelerate our client’s transformation journey across hybrid cloud environments.”



“The expansion of our relationship with Wipro reinforces our joint commitment to help clients accelerate their journey to cloud across industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare,” said Bob Lord, senior vice president of cognitive applications and ecosystems at IBM. “Wipro’s industry knowledge, combined with IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI platform powered by Red Hat OpenShift, can help enterprises drive real business transformation by migrating and managing their critical workloads across an open hybrid cloud environment.”