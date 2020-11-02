Aryaka, Synnex to Drive Managed WAN Services to Channel

Alliance with distributor adds to vendor’s list of alliances to help channel, enterprises adapt to rapidly changing business model

Aryaka is continuing its aggressive partnership strategy with an alliance with distributor Synnex to bring cloud-based managed WAN services to the channel.

The Lowdown: The agreement announced Monday follows other deals made this year with the likes of cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software, cloud communications company 8×8, and cloud services provider Alibaba Cloud to deliver Aryaka’s managed WAN solution to companies having to adapt to a much more distributed business model brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Details: The agreement with Synnex entails Aryaka’s SmartServices platform that enables the delivery of WAN as a service. The platform includes built-in network optimization and application acceleration capabilities, integrated network security, managed multicloud networking, and management, orchestration, and monitoring via a network operations center (NOC).



The platform is designed to integrate software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), WAN optimization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications into a single site. The coronavirus outbreak has forced companies to more quickly adopt cloud services and Aryaka’s platform – which also is a fully managed service – enables them to deliver these cloud services and applications over a cloud-native software-defined network (SDN).



The alliance with Aryaka will enable Synnex to expand its portfolio of security, networking, and cloud solutions that are offered to IT partners.

The Impact: The coronavirus outbreak has forced rapid changes in business models, from highly distributed workforces to rapid shifts away from personal contact as part of the larger social distancing efforts. SD-WAN already was among the fastest growing segments of the SDN market and the pandemic is only accelerating that growth. According to a ResearchandMarkets report, the global SD-WAN market, which this year will be about $1.6 billion, will reach $25.6 billion by 2027 – an average of 48% a year – due in large part of the public health crisis.



The SD-WAN space offers channel players a significant opportunity to help companies that have to quickly adapt to these changes in the business world and Aryaka’s managed platform gives Synnex another tool that partners can bring to their end clients to ease the burden.

Background: Aryaka, based in San Mateo, California, was founded in 2009 and less than a decade later was considering going public following a $45 million investment by telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom. The company last year reported a $50 million investment round led by Goldman Sachs. Aryaka, which generates more than $60 million in revenue and has north of 350 employees, includes Nutanix, Teradyne, and China Mobile among its customers.

The Buzz: “The Synnex partner ecosystem is unmatched,” said Olen Scott, senior vice president of worldwide channels at Aryaka. “Adding Aryaka to their arsenal allows partners to offer a complete set of cloud enterprise solutions with the proper network underlay that’s best-in-class.”



“Aryaka offers the flexibility and simplicity that enterprises and global organizations need in today’s fast-changing world,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of product management in North America for Synnex. “Our position in the channel and agreement with Aryaka creates new opportunities for global enterprises seeking to seamlessly transform their networks.”



“Given today’s advanced cyber-threats and the expanded remote workforce, it is critical to protect enterprise branch office connections to the cloud,” said Erez Yarkoni, global head of the Telco/Cloud Division at Check Point. “Check Point’s CloudGuard Connect is integrated with leading SD-WAN vendors to secure branch Internet connections in just a few minutes. We are excited to work with Synnex and Aryaka to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation to the cloud by securing their branch office SD-WAN connectivity.”