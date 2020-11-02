Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Aryaka, Synnex to Drive Managed WAN Services to Channel

November 2, 2020

Alliance with distributor adds to vendor’s list of alliances to help channel, enterprises adapt to rapidly changing business model

By Jeffrey Burt

Aryaka is continuing its aggressive partnership strategy with an alliance with distributor Synnex to bring cloud-based managed WAN services to the channel.