LARISSA CRANDALL, GIGAMON’S VICE PRESIDENT OF WORLDWIDE CHANNELS AND ALLIANCES

Gigamon, Ingram Micro Partner on Cloud Efforts

November 2, 2020

Companies will accelerate delivery of cloud solutions to the channel

By Jeffrey Burt

Network visibility and analytics company Gigamon is adding global distributor Ingram Micro to the list of channel and tech partners in its efforts to help customers manage their accelerated digital transformation timelines.