Gigamon, Ingram Micro Partner on Cloud Efforts

LARISSA CRANDALL, GIGAMON’S VICE PRESIDENT OF WORLDWIDE CHANNELS AND ALLIANCES

Companies will accelerate delivery of cloud solutions to the channel

Network visibility and analytics company Gigamon is adding global distributor Ingram Micro to the list of channel and tech partners in its efforts to help customers manage their accelerated digital transformation timelines.

The Lowdown: The channel-first company in recent months has partnered with companies like Zscaler, Nokia, and Cisco to expand its network visibility and security capabilities and in June struck a deal with Arrow Electronics to give customers a wider range of financing options.

The Details: Like the partnership with Arrow Electronics, the alliance with Ingram Micro comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the efforts by enterprises to adopt digital technologies, including the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Gigamon and Ingram Micro will work together to deliver cloud solutions to channel partners.



The Santa Clara, California-based company continues to grow out its channel-first strategy under the leadership of Larissa Crandall, who in July was promoted to vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Gigamon.



The vendor offers a range of products that enable organizations to gain greater visibility and security for workloads and data in both public and private clouds. Gigamon’s ThreatInsight offering, a network detection and response solution, leverages machine learning and Gigamon’s Applied Threat Research techniques to accelerate enterprises’ capabilities to respond to and investigate threats.



The company in late October unveiled version 3.2, adding support for native Azure and KVM sensors (to add to the support for Amazon Web Services sensors that came in September) and customer access to a year’s worth of ThreatInsight metadata.

The Impact: The disruption of business caused by the coronavirus outbreak – including the dramatic shift to remote work and the need to reduce the amount of face-to-face interactions – has forced companies to embrace digital technologies. A report from MarketsandMarkets is forecasting the global digital transformation market to grow from $469.8 billion this year to more than $1 trillion by 2025, an average growth of 16.5% a year.

The Buzz: “The value of our channel-first approach lies in our relationships with industry leaders and we are proud to add Ingram Micro to the Gigamon ecosystem,” Crandall said. “Our distribution agreement enables us to deliver innovative cloud solutions to a broader base of enterprise, managed security service provider (MSSP), state and local government and education (SLED) as well as service provider customers, as they execute on their critical DX initiatives.”



“Next-generation cloud solutions are crucial to the success of our channel partners and their customers,” said Donald Scott, head of vendor management for Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group. “We are proud to team with Gigamon and play an increasingly important role in their channel-first growth and go-to-market ecosystem.”