AHEAD Grows Enterprise Cloud Skills

IT solutions provider joins Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program

AHEAD is expanding its relationship with Google Cloud by joining the public cloud provider’s Partner Advantage Program as a sell-and-service partner.

The Lowdown: The Chicago-based cloud solutions provider said the new partner designation will help deepen its enterprise cloud capabilities and enable it to offer more Google Cloud services to its end clients.

The Details: AHEAD can offer consulting services and help enterprises implement hyperscale infrastructure and networking services that are available on Google Cloud.



The company’s expertise with Google Cloud includes:



>Google Cloud foundations: AHEAD offers clients best practice advice for Google Cloud adoption, focusing on cost management and running Google Cloud efficiently.

>Google Cloud VMware Engine: AHEAD has deep skills in enterprise data centers and public cloud as well as a relationship with VMware, putting it in a strong position to help enterprises use the Google Cloud technology to run VMware vSphere-based workloads in the public cloud environment.

>Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Anthos: The Anthos hybrid cloud platform enables enterprises to run Google Cloud services both on premises and on Google’s cloud infrastructure. AHEAD can help organizations adopt containerized workloads to modernize their legacy technology and build modern applications.

The Impact: Enterprises already have been moving applications and data to the public cloud, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the migration. Synergy Research Group noted in a recent report that third-quarter spending on cloud infrastructure services reached almost $33 billion, a 33% year-over-year jump. Google Cloud is the world’s third-largest public cloud provider in the world, behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.



Given such trends, it makes sense for channel partners to expand their cloud solutions capabilities as the business world continues its trend toward hybrid clouds.

Background: AHEAD counts Amazon (it’s an AWS Premiere Consulting Partner), Azure, and VMware among its lineup of partners. AHEAD was founded in 2007 and in 2019 merged with two other IT solutions providers – Data Blue and Sovereign Systems – to create a $1.3 billion company. In September, the company announced plans to buy MSPs RoundTower Technologies and Kovarus, a move that will give it $2.1 billion in revenues and more than 1,000 employees.

The Buzz: “We’re thrilled to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and continue helping our clients transform using Google Cloud and adjacent ecosystems,” said Jamison Nack, vice president of alliances at AHEAD.