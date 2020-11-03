Exabeam Strengthens Security for Cloud-Based Data

Company enhances its SMP platform to enhance support for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

Exabeam is enhancing its Security Management Platform (SMP) to enable enterprises to better protect their data stored in such public clouds as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The Lowdown: The upgraded protection comes organizations have sped up the migration of applications and data into the cloud on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing enterprises to adopt cloud services and other modern technologies to adapt to new business models that include highly distributed workforces.

The Details: The goals behind the SMP enhancements are to enable organizations to detect improper access of cloud storage objects and to protect against threats to cloud-based data, including the exfiltration of sensitive data or the hosting of malicious files.



SMP ingests audit data from Amazon Simple Storage Services (S3), Azure Blobs, and Google Cloud Platform Storage buckets, enabling Exabeam through a single platform to identify malicious activity and help security analysts to detect and track attacks on cloud storage objects.



Exabeam’s platform can help organizations identify a range of behaviors that are detected natively in the cloud environments, including:



>Users who create or attach policies that indicate universal access.

>A user’s initial or abnormal access to cloud storage objects in their organization.

>Unusual amounts of data being sent from buckets

>Enumeration of a cloud storage objects.

>Irregular cloud administrator activity.

The Impact: The coronavirus outbreak is pushing organizations to accelerate their adoption of all things cloud, including cloud storage. Gartner is forecasting that by 2024, as much of half of all worldwide storage capacity will be software-defined storage, putting much of an enterprise’s data in the public cloud. Security and control of that cloud-based data is a key concern.

Background: Exabeam, based in Foster City, California, and founded in 2013. It’s SMP is a security information and event management (SIEM) tool that provides a range of capabilities, from advanced analytics and a data lake to threat hunting, cloud connectors, and a threat intelligence service. The company in May added a formalized practice for managed security services providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers in its channel program.

The Buzz: “As more organizations recognize the benefits offered by the leading cloud storage providers, they also need to prioritize updating their security posture to address risk factors, such as configuration errors, that can put their data at risk,” said Adam Geller, chief product officer at Exabeam. “By extending the capabilities of the Exabeam SMP, we are enabling organizations to detect user patterns across hybrid environments. This allows them to identify risk, mitigate its impact and maximize the value of these critical cloud services.”



“Exabeam enables us to extend security to our cloud-based data,” said Richard Clark, vice president of global technical security at cxLoyalty. “By understanding normal activity for cloud storage objects, we can identify anomalies based on deviations from typical behavior and detect potential threats. This level of visibility will empower our security analysts to take the necessary steps to secure our cloud-based data.”