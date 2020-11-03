Security sponsored by Infoblox

Exabeam Strengthens Security for Cloud-Based Data

November 3, 2020

Company enhances its SMP platform to enhance support for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

By Jeffrey Burt

Exabeam is enhancing its Security Management Platform (SMP) to enable enterprises to better protect their data stored in such public clouds as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.