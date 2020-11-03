Infoblox Teams With Tolly Group

When planning to deploy SD-WAN, it’s important to consider the factors impacting both core network services (DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management — also known as DDI) and hybrid security (on-premises, private, and public cloud). Across the modern network ecosystem, traffic flows over SD-WAN to the network edge, interfacing with and spanning sites from external and public networks to engage essential business applications, cloud services access, web browsing, Internet traffic, and more.While each site has its own security needs with varying security threats, a breach at any point across the network puts the entire organization at risk. This is where partners face major challenges in deploying SD-WAN for enterprises.______________________________________________________________Today’s SD-WAN deployments must accommodate a broad range of networking and security goals. This SD-WAN Security Best Practices Guide can help start that process. The latest report from the Tolly Group in partnership with Infoblox provides security best practices, considerations and options specific to SD-WAN deployments.______________________________________________________________How to outline a strategy for secure SD-WAN deployment? What are key considerations and best practices to ensure enterprise network security? Do you implement security at each branch office, in the cloud, or in the corporate data center? What performance levels are acceptable at increasing levels of security infrastructure? These and many other issues are important to assess when partners develop plans to optimize and secure access, reliability, and performance for customers and remote users.Fortunately, Infoblox and the Tolly Group have teamed-up to produce an SD-WAN Security Best Practices Guide to provide practical and strategic insights for identifying and mitigating security risks. Rather than providing a comprehensive deployment guide, this document identifies and describes individual SD-WAN elements that require security to help you build your strategy and better approach security issues. In particular, it outlines some of the important considerations and options as follows:● Security vs. Performance● Security Deployment Location Choices● Foundational Security● SD-WAN and Security Infrastructure● Access Control and Management Plane● Onboarding● Data Plane Security● Application Programming Interface (API) Framework Security● Perimeter Security● Cloud-Based Gateways● Cloud-Based Credential Storage● Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Integration● Security Update Process● Compliance● Advanced Topics: Service Chain, IoT Security, and Micro-SegmentationNo matter how well you plan in today’s environment, the safest approach is to consider not if the enterprise network will be attacked but when it will be attacked. And if you’re adopting new solutions with new features for customers as part of their digital transformation initiatives, it’s important to anticipate how these features introduce potential new attack risks. That’s why it’s essential to leverage security technologies and engage integrated, automated SD-WAN monitoring and response on a vigilant and continued basis. Moreover, adopting a well-conceived and communicated incident response plan that includes breach remediation processes, documentation, and stakeholder notification is essential.Bob Rose, senior product marketing manager for solutions marketing and DDI value-added services at Infoblox, has over 25 years of mid-to-senior level experience in B2B and B2C product marketing, product, project, program, and partner management. This includes 14 years in technology (DDI, RPA, fintech, wireless and mobile apps, GIS, and biometrics), nine years in financial services, three years in healthcare, and two years in manufacturing. Rose completed his post-graduate work in project management and quality and holds a bachelor’s in business administration, marketing management, from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.