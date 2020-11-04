Ericom Bolsters Channel-Only Strategy with New Partners

Security services and solutions vendor adds distributors and resellers to lineup

Ericom, which makes zero-trust secure web and application access solutions, over the past several months has added a range of new partners to its lineup, strengthening its channel-only strategy.

The Lowdown: The additions follow the appointments in the first quarter of new channel directors for both the Americas and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

The Details: Ericom, based in Closter, New Jersey, said this week it is leveraging the growth in its channel to not only bring in new customers but also to expand its reach around the world. The 27-year-old company in August signed Arrow Electronics to a distribution deal to sell a range of Ericom products, including its Shield Remote Browser Isolation cloud service and Ericom Connect secure remote access solution, to its channel partners and customers in the United States and Canada.



In June, Ericom announced a deal with e92plus, a cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) in the UK, a move to grow the vendor’s presence in Europe by bringing Ericom’s products to its channel. That deal came three months after Ericom unveiled a partnership with Softprom, another European distributor based in Ukraine.



In October 2019, Ericom signed RAS Infotech, headquarter in the United Arab Emirates, to distribute its security software to partners in the Middle East and Africa.



The company earlier this year launched an online education platform, offering channel partners courses and certifications to ensure they learn about Ericom products. Partners also have access to sales enablement tools and resources – including joint webinars, collateral, events, and co-marketing activities – for deploying Ericom’s cloud services and security software.

Background: Ericom also partners with security-focused resellers, including ICM Cyber, Optiv Security, and Red River. Earlier this year, the company named Michael Santacross as director of Channels for the Americas and Matthew Howes as director of channels for EMEA.

The Buzz: “Ericom Shield Remote Browser Isolation, Application Isolator, and Ericom Connect are valuable tools in our partners’ arsenals,” Santacross said. “Partners tell me they love how our solutions align with the key issues their customers are asking about, such as zero trust security solutions like remote browser isolation and application isolation. For example, [remote browser isolation] prevents 100% of web-based malware, including zero-day malware hidden on malicious phishing sites, from compromising organizations’ endpoints and networks. Staying safe from ransomware and phishing attacks is at the top of the list of customers’ priorities right now.”



“The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought the need for secure access to applications and the web to the fore in an extremely powerful way,” Howes said. “Overnight, enterprise organizations needed to re-think their operations and quickly equip employees with the tools they need to work remotely. As they now re-examine their infrastructure to set themselves up for the long haul, Ericom channel partners are well-positioned to offer robust, cost-effective solutions that improve the security of working from home as well as other secure access initiatives associated with Zero Trust security and Gartner’s recently introduced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework.”



“As an Ericom partner, we have the unique opportunity to deliver innovative web access and web application control solutions that address important security requirements tied to the critical digital transformation initiatives that are driving our clients’ businesses,” said Mark Mahovlich, vice president of strategy and execution at ICM Cyber.



“Accessibility to the Ericom channel team has been one of the key reasons we have been successful in our go-to-market strategy,” said Mukesh Gupta, founder and CEO of e92plus. “From our launch, Ericom’s training and support have been excellent. Their program empowers our sales teams with the tools they need to effectively align Ericom’s solutions with the market opportunities our VAR partners are focusing on, along with supporting complementary partnerships, such as with Forcepoint.”