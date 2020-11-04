Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Pure Turns to Channel to Drive Storage-as-a-Service Strategy

November 4, 2020

Flash storage company offers new incentives and training and a special community for qualified partners

By Jeffrey Burt

Pure Storage, a driver of all-flash storage arrays that over the past several years has expanded into Storage-as-a-Service for multicloud environments, is growing incentives, training, and support in its partner program.