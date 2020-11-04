Pure Turns to Channel to Drive Storage-as-a-Service Strategy

Flash storage company offers new incentives and training and a special community for qualified partners

Pure Storage, a driver of all-flash storage arrays that over the past several years has expanded into Storage-as-a-Service for multicloud environments, is growing incentives, training, and support in its partner program.

The Lowdown: The Mountain View, California-based company also is rolling out to reward those partners that are leaders in selling and training.

The Details: Pure, a partner-centric company, has expanded its range of offerings to include data protection, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), and the cloud, is enhancing its Pure Partner Program to make it easier for the channel to sell its Modern Data Experience, the name given to the vendor’s efforts to provide the technology for its vision of data storage delivered as a service.



The upgraded offerings in the partner program include:



>New partner portal: The offering provides the latest sale and technical resources, training, personalized marketing campaigns, social selling content, and a digital asset library.

>Training and education: Partners can leverage a self-service model for personalized learning based on their roles. It includes on-demand courses, instructor-led training, and hands-on demos. There also are courses on selling subscriptions and use cases for file and object storage.

>Expanded Pure Sizer Tool: The platform, which is used to size FlashArray//X solutions, offering recommended configurations and additional models to consider. Partners can now use the Pure Sizer tools for the FlashArray//X70 and //X90 models.

>Increased incentives: These are aimed at partners recruiting new customers and selling Pure as a service, which offers brings a dynamic cloud environment to customers, including a flexible on-demand consumption model.

>Pure WaveMakers: The new invitation-only technical partner community will provide partners with extra resources, including access to exclusive events and dedicated content and training. Members also will get advanced previews of upcoming announcements and access to a new online network of peers and Pure technical resources via the partner portal. The program tiers include Members, Champions, and Legends. It will be available to qualified partners Nov. 16.

The Impact: Like most aspects of IT infrastructure, storage is moving to the cloud and being offered in an as-a-service model, which broadens the storage offerings that channel partners can deliver to their end clients. Verified Market Research is forecasting the global Storage-as-a-Service market will grow an average of 31.5% a year through 2026, when it will reach more than $100 billion.

Background: Pure in its fiscal year 2021 second quarter saw revenue grow 2% year-over-year, to $402.7 million, and income come in at $11.2 million. Its subscription services revenue – which is tied to such offerings as Storage-as-a-Service – jumped 37%, to $131.4 million. The company’s announcement regarding the partner program comes more than a month after Pure said it is buying Portworx, which offers a Kubernetes-based data services platform that enterprises can sue to run mission-critial workloads in containers. The deal is for $370 million.

The Buzz: “We stay aligned with our partners and enhance our program based on their feedback. Our program remains unique since we have a 100% channel centric business model,” said Andy Martin, vice president of global partner sales at Pure Storage. “We aim to provide our partners with resources that make their lives easier and empower them so they can grow with Pure and exceed their goals and business expectations.”