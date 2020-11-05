Ingram Micro, Promark Put Focus on Emerging Companies

New business group will combine teams from both distributors to help grow clients’ businesses and channel strategies

Ingram Micro is working with Promark subsidiary to help emerging tech vendors build and scale their channel strategies.

The Lowdown: At its Ingram Micro Global One Experience event this week, the global IT distributor announced the creation of the Emerging Business Group (EBG), which is a combination of skills from both Ingram Micro and Promark.

The Details: The new group pairs Ingram Micro’s size and strength – as well as its emerging vendor team – with its subsidiary’s high-touch services and specialization. Promark is a value-added distributor (VAD) that specializes in distributing data storage and virtualization solutions through a two-tier channel selling to VARs and systems integrators.



The goal of the EBG is to leverage the two companies’ experience with helping fast-growing and emerging tech vendors grow their businesses and channel efforts. Among the companies Ingram Micro and Promark have worked with are Arctic Wolf Networks, cybersecurity vendors Bitdefender and Proofpoint, hybrid cloud solutions provider Nutanix, and hyperconverged infrastructure and virtualization specialist Scale Computing.

The Impact: The new business group creates another avenue for channel partners to connect with companies that are on the rise in such in-demand areas as cybersecurity, network, and the cloud.

Background: Ingram Micro in 2012 bought Promark, which was launched in the late 1980s as a regional VAD and put itself on the national scene when it signed storage virtualization specialist LeftHand Networks. Two years later, LeftHand was bought by pre-split Hewlett-Packard for $360 million.

The Buzz: “Bringing these two teams together is a sales power play for emerging vendors and tech innovators who are serious about establishing and scaling their success in the IT channel,” says Eric Kohl, vice president of U.S. advanced solutions at Ingram Micro. “The synergies gained will bring an unbeatable and sustainable business advantage to emerging vendors and tech innovators across the U.S. and serve as a funnel of knowledge and growing opportunity for our mutual channel partners focused on cybersecurity, data center, and adjacent technologies.”



“Our relationship with Ingram Micro has been instrumental in growing our business to become the industry leader in vulnerability management,” said Terry Dolce, senior vice president of operations for global business development and channels at Tenable.



“Ingram Micro’s EBG team continues to exceed our expectations and has helped ENET’s business grow exponentially since entering two-tier distribution,” said Gerry Goris, director of channel sales at ENET. “We would not be where we are today without the dedication, focus, and support of the team.”



“Ingram Micro’s EBG team has opened up new opportunities for us to get in front of the right partner communities, expand our reach, and grow Bitdefender’s brand,” said Samantha Sisk, distribution manager at Bitdefender.



“The EBG team at Ingram Micro brings the feeling of working with a small and intimate organization while providing you with all the benefits and capabilities of the large distributor that they are,” said Scott Mann, director of the North American channel for Scale Computing.



“The Ingram Micro EGB team has been instrumental in building Blancco’s brand within their partner network,” said Christina Walker, director of global channels at Blancco. “The team’s efforts have been paramount to the success we have seen in growing our channel in North America.”