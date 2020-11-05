Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

WANdisco Goes All In on the Channel

November 5, 2020

Company’s new LiveData Partner Network enables SIs, resellers, others to help clients move data to the cloud

By Jeffrey Burt

WANdisco is launching its first partner program as the enterprise data migration specialist continues its shift to an all-channel business model.