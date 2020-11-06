2nd Watch Bolsters Cloud Management, Spend Services

Will use Spot by NetApp in its Managed Optimization offering to help enterprises efficiently leverage public clouds

2nd Watch is adding technology from Spot by NetApp to is Managed Optimization service to enable enterprises to more efficiently allocate public cloud resources and manage the amount of money they spend on cloud services.

The Lowdown: The managed cloud services company this week said it is leveraging Spot by NetApp’s Spot Instance and Container Optimization products to help organizations push back against cloud sprawl, shadow IT, and the improper allocation of cloud resources, all of which can drive up the cost of running applications and storing data in the cloud.

The Details: Spot instances are used by organizations as a way to grab cloud resources at lower-than-normal prices. Unused cloud resources – or spot resources — sometimes are made available for sale in a marketplace at a cost that is less than the usual on-demand price. This can help lower cloud compute costs by as much as 90%, according to 2nd Watch.



Using Spot by NetApp, the Seattle-based company’s Managed Optimization service can recommend workloads that can best take advantage of the cost savings that come with running instances, virtual machines (VMs), and containers on spot instances. Spot by NetApp’s technology offers cloud automation and optimization solutions designed to ensure that enterprises get the most return on their cloud investments.



The Managed Optimization services from 10-year-old 2nd Watch, which is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, and a partner of Google Cloud Partner, provides such offerings as strategy and planning, cost optimization assessment, and cloud cost and multicloud optimization.

The Impact: Organizations, which already have been pushing more workloads and data to the cloud, have accelerated those efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic as enterprises look to cloud services to manage their suddenly widely dispersed workforces. Being able to manage these sprawling cloud environments and their related costs will be key as the migration continues.

Background: NetApp over the past several years has grown its mission beyond storage to data management, including in the cloud. The company bought Spot and its public cloud management and cost optimization tools in July.

The Buzz: “Early on, spot resources were difficult to manage, but the tasks associated with managing them can now be automated, making the use of spot a smart approach to curbing cloud costs,” said Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch. “Typically, non-mission critical workloads such as development and staging have been able to take advantage of the cost savings of spot instances. By combining 2nd Watch’s expert professional services, managed cloud experience, and solutions from Spot by NetApp, 2nd Watch has been able to help companies use spot resources to run production environments.”



“Spot by NetApp is thrilled to be working with partners like 2nd Watch to help customers maximize the value of their cloud investment,” said Amiram Shachar, vice president and general manager of Spot by NetApp. “Working together, we’re helping organizations go beyond one-off optimization projects to instead ensure continuous optimization of their cloud environment using Spot’s unique technology. With this new offering, 2nd Watch demonstrates a keen understanding of this critical customer need and is leveraging the best technology in the market to address it.”