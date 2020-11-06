Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

2nd Watch Bolsters Cloud Management, Spend Services

November 6, 2020

Will use Spot by NetApp in its Managed Optimization offering to help enterprises efficiently leverage public clouds

By Jeffrey Burt

2nd Watch is adding technology from Spot by NetApp to is Managed Optimization service to enable enterprises to more efficiently allocate public cloud resources and manage the amount of money they spend on cloud services.