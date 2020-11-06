Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Former Dell, Microsoft Executive to Lead Arctic Wolf Channel Strategy

November 6, 2020

Bob Skelley will be responsible for expanding MDR company’s partner efforts internationally

By Jeffrey Burt

Arctic Wolf, cybersecurity vendor which has seen subscription revenue double since embracing an all-channel business model last year, is looking to expand its partner reach globally with the appointment of Bob Skelley as its top channel executive.