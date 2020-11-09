HPE Aims Channel at As-a-Service, SMBs

Updates to the partner program focus on GreenLake platform and smaller customers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is looking to enable partners to grow their opportunities around as-a-service business models and among SMBs with a series of enhancements to its worldwide channel program.

The Lowdown: The top-tier tech vendor, with a channel ecosystem of more than 80,000 partners, on Monday unveiled the latest changes to its Partner Ready Program that includes expanded opportunities around its GreenLake as-a-service platform.

The Details: HPE is relying on the channel to extend the reach of GreenLake, which was unveiled two years ago as a way to enable enterprises to consume data center technology as a service and create a cloud-like environment at their on-premises facilities. It’s also a cornerstone of the vendor’s plans to offer its entire product portfolio as a service by 2022.



On the as-a-service side, the new partner features include:



>Dedicated as-a-service enablement: In its fiscal year 2021, HPE is launching new GreenLake-focused workshops to enable partners to assess their as-a-service strategy and become better at selling GreenLake. The workshops will include GreenLake transformational experts.

>Compensation: This includes as-a-service compensation models HPE says is three to five times higher or sales in such areas as GreenLake and HPE’s Ezmeral software offerings and storage portfolio.



The new capabilities around SMBs include:



>Margin and price protection: Partners get support for “new logo” deals with options for upfront benefits and price protection.

>Promotions and rewards: HPE is hoping to expand SMB and mid-market opportunities through geography-specific incentives and bonuses through its Engage and Grow incentive program and HPE Financial Services.

>Co-selling: The vendor is growing its co-selling opportunities between solutions providers and services providers through its Cloud28+ platform and community.



HPE also is looking to improve the partner experience:



>AI and RPA: Partners can take advantage of the artificial intelligence and robotic process automation capabilities in the Primary Storage Opportunity Engine to create a proposal that includes an approved quote, sizing and performance data, and associated InfoSight intelligence. The easy-to-understand process reduces the time needed for deal registration approvals and the number of sales meetings.

>HPE FlexOffers: Customized built-to-order product configurations comes with bundled-discount pricing, a capability that will be rolled out distributors starting this month and built into HPE iQuote quoting tool.

>Sales certifications: Available via HPE’s new Sales Pro Learning Center, the certification process will be mobile-friendly and interactive.

>Extended demo program: There are new demo options, easier access to HPE’s portfolio, and the ability for partners to buy their own demo equipment at steep discounts. They also can access interactive demos on the vendor’s Demo Portal.

The Impact: As organizations continue to modernize their operations and embrace such technologies as the cloud AI, machine learning, and analytics – all of which have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic – they increasingly are looking at as-a-service models as ways to improve performance and shave costs. HPE is one of a growing number of tech vendors – a list that also includes Dell Technologies and Cisco Systems – that are making more of their offerings available as services.



HPE is increasingly relying on the channel to help expand the reach of GreenLake, Ezmeral, and other solutions. The company enhanced its partner program a year ago to put a focus on GreenLake and has continued to so this year, including last month giving distributors and services providers more tools to reach SMB customers.

The Buzz: “Each year we design our Partner Ready program using partner feedback, thus providing our channel with an unmatched combination of sales and field enablement, and financial incentives and rewards, to help them drive joint success with HPE,” said George Hope, HPE worldwide head of partner sales. “HPE’s as-a-service strategy is establishing incredible traction through our channel, and so it remains critical to bolster our partners with the strongest program framework and breadth of opportunities to optimize their experience, help them establish differentiation and grow their expertise.”