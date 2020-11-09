Ingram Micro Puts Partner Training Program Online

Part of a larger enablement program, the move ensures the channel can continue building their skills

Ingram Micro is delivering its partner training program online to make channel education accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expanding its renewal and financing programs to help partners grow their businesses.

The Lowdown: The distributor’s investments in its partner offerings came earlier this month during its Ingram Micro Global One Experience event that also included the appointment of Tyler Coughlan as vice president of customer experience for the Ingram business in the United States.

The Details: The three new partner enablement efforts are:



>IngramMicro Training.com: The offering makes Ingram Micro’s global training program accessible online starting Nov. 17. Global partners can find and use the marketing, technical, and sales business training they need virtually and on-demand.

>RenewVue 2.0: The distributor’s renewals management platform now supports more than 80 brands and delivers proactive quotes to Ingram’s U.S. partners, who can see quotes, place online orders, and have deep visibility into customized renewal quotes. They also get reminders that they can deliver renewal quotes to end clients.

>Flexible financing: Ingram Micro is offering its partners in the America flexible financing terms that includes a 90-day deferral on the first payment on financing plans up to 60 months. In addition, Ingram Micro is waiving program fees and offering 90-day payment terms on qualifying opportunities for partners in the United States and Canada that use the distributor’s Direct Express financing program by the end of the year.



Coughlan, who has been with Ingram Micro for almost 10 years, is being tapped to find ways to differentiate the experience for company employees, customers, and partners.

The Impact: Ingram Micro took a number of steps to help partners in the early months of the coronavirus outbreak, from extending credit and financing and offering bundled solutions for such scenarios as the cloud and working from home to warning partners about the COVID-19-related scams. Putting its training program online is another step, ensuring the partners can continue growing their skills even if they can’t always do so in person.

Background: Also at its virtual conference this month, Ingram Micro announced a plan with subsidiary Promark designed to help emerging tech vendors build and scale their channel ecosystems.

The Buzz: “The experience your employees, customers and partners have with your company has never been more important,” Coughlan said. “In order to achieve sustainable success, you must prioritize and invest in the right people, processes and partners to meet and exceed the expectation of your customers. I’m honored to lead Ingram Micro’s CX expedition and bring our entire organization closer to one another, as well as our customers and our partners and use their feedback to fuel our mutual success.”



“We’ve seen a 300% jump in the use of our technical and business training, and our channel partners’ certification completions are at an all-time record high,” said Greg Richey, director of advanced solutions at Ingram Micro. “Advancing your knowledge and reskilling the workforce are two calls to action channel partners are taking to heart and it’s paying off. Moving our training program online has made it easier to consume the content and curriculum we have to offer and contributed greatly to the reskilling and upskilling of our channel partners’ technical talent.”



“RenewVue has simplified the renewals process and energized the sales pipeline for more than 12,000 of our U.S. channel partners,” said Lynne Thornton, executive director of sales at Ingram Micro. “Using RenewVue’s automated intelligence platform, our channel partners are able to better serve and support their customers, which ultimately elevates the customer experience and lends to more recurring revenue and new business opportunities.”



“Financing remains at the forefront of our sales discussions and is an area of strength and service differentiation for Ingram Micro and the channel partners who take advantage of these services,” said Anthony Mackle, chief financing executive for Ingram Micro U.S. and LATAM. “The only deal we haven’t financed are the ones our channel partners don’t tell us about. Bring us in early and we will help close the deal. It’s that simple.”



“Ingram Micro Financial Solutions remains one of the secrets to success and scale for our channel partners,” says Kelly Carter, Chief Financing Executive, Ingram Micro Canada. “We’ve seen record adoption over the last several months for many of our financing programs and are excited to bring deferred payments into play to help our channel partners and providers close the year stronger.”